Winter Events 

Becca Burda

Big smiles for Kid's Art classes at the High Desert Museum.

Tuesdays

Family Fun Story Time

LOCAL— Interactive story time for little ones up to 5 years old. Join us for songs, rhymes and craft time! 10:30am.

Sunriver Public Library | Free

deschuteslibrary.org/about/libraries/sunriver



Wednesdays

Exciting Earth Science Classes

LEARN—Grow your own crystals! Explore and investigate elements of the earth's surface, including minerals, rocks, fossils and soil. This class is perfect for students in 3rd, 4th and 5th graders. Through March 18.

Bend Science Station | $210

bendsciencestation.org/classes/school-year/#elem





Twice Daily

Lave Tube Cave Tours

EXPLORE— Explore the vast network of caves near Bend, Oregon! These large, cool lava tube caves are fun to explore and fascinating for the whole family. Outfitted with helmets and headlamps, professional naturalist guides will help you discover secret rooms and teach you all about the history of the cave. As you journey through the cave, you will learn about the unique organisms that live and grow within this delicate environment.

Wanderlust Tours Office | $60 (11 and under)

wanderlusttours.com/daily- lava-cave-tours



First Saturdays, Second Thursdays

Mindfulness Art Series

ARTS AND CRAFTS— Our year-long mindfulness series will incorporate practices that connect children to themselves through breath work, games, stories, movement and art with lessons designed to provide children with a solid foundation to build their own healthy self-regulation. Each class uses art to foster understanding of mindfulness, as well as empowering children to utilize art as a mindfulness practice in their daily lives. Featuring different media and techniques across the year to expose children to a wide variety of mindfulness-based art experiences and providing resources and suggestions for further integration at home. February: Mindfulness of Breath: Watercolor Resist Paintings. March: Mindful Listening: Painting a Song.

ArtDog Bend | $20

artdogbend.com/camp-workshop

Neverending Story at the Cascades Theatrical Company



— Told with all the thrills of a classic adventure, the story begins with Bastian, a lonely boy, who stumbles into a curious bookshop where he discovers a curious book—The Neverending Story. Put on by BEAT Children's Theater, serving Central Oregon's budding performers since 2006.

Cascades Theatre | $12-$18

beatchildrenstheatre.org

Matilda the Musical



— Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning Matilda the Musical is the captivating masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. Matilda has won 47 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world. Perfect for theater fans of all ages!

The Tower Theatre | Prices Vary

www.towertheatre.org



February 2

Free Family Yoga Class

ATHLETIC— Kids are invited to bring their parents to this Family Yoga class, as a part of the Children's Yoga Teacher Training at Namaspa. Please arrive a few minutes early to sign waivers and check in! Any and all kids are invited, but they are particularly hoping for 2-7 year olds as a part of the training weekend focus.

Namaspa Yoga & Massage | Free

eventbrite.com/e/free-family-yoga-class-tickets-84672703335

Shop with Grandparents Day!



— Grandparents save 20% when they bring their little ones, every Tuesday at Wabi Sabi! Come check out Bend's coolest collection of Japanese toys, games and a wide array of other treasures.

Wabi Sabi | Free

wabisabibend.com/pages/events

Backpack Explorers

— Children ages 3-5 and their caregivers investigate science, art, music, stories and culture in a fun, hands-on manner. Don backpacks filled with exciting artifacts while journeying through the Museum's nature trails and exhibits. Foster artistic expression in your little one and take home activities to continue the learning. New themes weekly! Every Wednesday and Thursday. Themes include Animal Trackers, Snow Much Fun, Warmth in Winter and Wildlife Care. 20% off for members!

High Desert Museum | $15

highdesertmuseum.org/calendar





February 6

Kids Skill Building Series

ARTS AND CRAFTS— Kids will have a lot fun in this monthly class series while learning valuable skills. The classes include making a Glockenspiel, stitching a leather wallet, creating sheet metal art, forging a nail, crafting a cutting board, cedar birdhouse, classic toolbox, planter box, 3D printing, welding and more. Suitable for kids aged 10-17.

DIY Cave | $120/month

diycave.com/classes/

click to enlarge Courtesy of Bend Park and Rec

With Your Child: Handmade Bagel and Pretzels class Feb. 6.

With Your Child: Handmade Bagels and Pretzels



— Pretzels and bagels are different in taste, yet created similarly. In this class, you and your child will make two different kinds of dough, form the dough, bake them and enjoy fun sauces and spreads. Learn all of the tricks and enjoy them fresh out of the oven. Class is priced per adult and child team; only the adult registers. This cooking class will be led by Jesica Carleton, and is perfect for kids aged 6 and over. 5-7pm.

Bend Senior Center | $59-$70.80

register.bendparksandrec.org



February 6 – February 27

Let's Make Lunch!

COOKING—Every Thursday from 11am-12pm, this class for preschoolers ages 3-5 will help teach them the importance of preparing and eating a nutritious lunch. It will help them gain the confidence the need to prepare their own snacks!

Harmon Park | $69-$82.80

register.bendparksandrec.org



February 8

Thorn Hollow String Band

MUSIC— Get ready for the foot-stompin' frontier tunes of the Thorn Hollow String Band! Dancing isn't required, but it will be hard not to kick up your feet. Bring your little ones for an afternoon of musical fun. 11am-2pm.

High Desert Museum | Free

highdesertmuseum.org/calendar/



February 8

Giant Origami

ARTS AND CRAFTS— Try your hand at making giant origami! 10:30am.

Sunriver Public Library | Free

deschuteslibrary.org/about/libraries/sunriver





February 8

Discover Nature Day: Winter Wonders

EXPLORE— Join for a fun morning of enjoying winter weather and learning about winter adaptations. Play fun games, explore, and do a winter-themed art project. Snowshoes will be provided if needed!

Shevlin Park | Free

childrensforestco.org/events





February 8

Valentine Treats

COOKING— Put some "heart" into your baking and learn how to create several different candy and cookies and more for family and friends for Valentine's Day! Bring a storage container to bring your treats home. This hands-on cooking class will be instructed by Carol Knowles. Perfect for kids aged 9-13.

Cascades Middle School | $49-$58.80

register.bendparksandrec.org

CORK Hot Chocolate Run #4



— It's Hot Chocolate Run season! Hot chocolate, coffee, and treats are provided. We will mark a 4 to 5-mile loop course through the Rimrock area down to the Deschutes River Trail and back. Kids, dogs, and runners of all ages and paces are welcome!

Loge Entrada | Free

centraloregonrunningklub.org/hot-chocolate-runs



February 12

DIY Valentine's Day Howlers

ARTS AND CRAFTS—These Valentine's Day cards must be opened immediately! Ages 12-17 years will have fun creating their own Valentine's day cards, to keep or give away!

Sunriver Public Library | Free

deschuteslibrary.org/about/ libraries/sunriver



February 13

With Your Child: Paint Night Dual Canvas

ARTS AND CRAFTS—Enjoy a relaxing time with your little one while creating an impressive masterpiece! You and your child will be guided through an acrylic painting experience. Each pair receives two canvases to create an image and when placed together will turn into one masterpiece. The design is prepped prior and the instructor will guide your painting's creation. This class will be instructed by Diane Burns. 5:30-7pm.

Bend Senior Center | $39-$46.80

register.bendparksandrec.org





February 14

St. Patrick's Day Dash

ATHLETIC— The 9th annual St. Patty's Day Dash, presented by the Mt. Bachelor Rotary Club and a fundraiser for the Family Access Network, is back in 2020! Gather the family to walk, jog, crawl or run, and be sure to wear your green as there will be prizes for the best St. Patty's day costume!

Deschutes Brewery Lawn | $20-$40

bendstpatsdash.com/register/

Kids Night In



T— Need childcare for Valentine's Day? Look no further! Members of the group and their spouses will be volunteering to watch your kiddos while you get a break. There will be pizza, a craft and tons of supervised play, including bounce houses! The cost is $20 per child for the entire evening. You may drop of anytime after 5pm and pick up anytime before 9pm. Capped admission based on the number of workers. If you would like to guarantee that your kiddo(s) have a spot, contact us ASAP to pre-register! 5-9pm.

MOPS Bend | $20

mops.org/groups/bend

2020 OnPoint Community Credit Union Oregon Winterfest



— It's never too cold to get out and enjoy a great event in Central Oregon. This year's OnPoint Community Credit Union Oregon WinterFest is something we look forward to all year! With live music, a heated marketplace, local brews and tons of kid-friendly activities, we'll cure your cabin fever and winter blues in one fun-filled weekend.

Les Schwab Amphitheater | $1-$30

bendticket.com/events/99561211/ oregon-winter-fest



February 15 – March 7

Kindermusik: Family Class

MUSIC— Bringing children of all ages together provides a dynamic and integrated learning experience for everyone. Rolling your favorite Kindermusik songs and activities into a fun, family class where each child is welcomed and valued and family "together time" is celebrated and cherished. Saturdays from 9:30-10:15am.

Cascade School of Music | $100-$120

register.bendparksandrec.org

Bend Nest Kids Hot Cocoa Run



— Aspiring princes and princesses are invited to the Kid's Hot Cocoa Run. Costumes are encouraged! Join us for the first PacificSource Kids Rock the Races event of the season! After being crowned, kids will run from station to station collecting cocoa ingredients, and as they cross the finish line they will get the final touch — a splash of hot chocolate and a finisher ribbon! This event will leave the little runners feeling like they rule the world!

Les Schwab Amphitheater | $15/adv., $20/door

oregonwinterfest.com/kids-hot-cocoa-run/



February 17

Kids Camp School's Out: Art Design

ARTS AND CRAFTS— Join this one-day camp for kids in kindergarten to 5th grade, inspired by the art of the exhibit Infinite Moment: Burning Man on the Horizon. Creativity and ingenuity flourish at Burning Man, and students will be encouraged to choose from a variety of materials provided to craft their own imaginative works, from sculpture to jewelry to painting. 9am-3pm. Before and after care available.

High Desert Museum | $62.50-$80.50

highdesertmuseum.org/kids-camp-schools-out/

Courtesy of the High Desert Museum

Get up close with birds of prey at the High Desert Museum .

President's Day Basketball Clinic



— A one-day basketball clinic offering beginning to intermediate fundamental sport training where your camper will participate in skill training, agility training, games, and nutrition education, all while basking in our exciting and engaging camp atmosphere! Each clinic includes a t-shirt or drawstring bag, plus plenty of chances for fun prizes!

Pacific Crest Middle School | $45

staging2.jordankentcamps.com/camp/bend-presidents-day-basketball-clinic/



February 19 – March 11

Jr. BEAT

THEATER— For the slightly older actor, (or a 6-year-old actor who has already tried out Teeny BEAT a few times) BEAT is excited to announce the beginning of Junior BEAT! This class takes young actors to the next level of storytelling by giving them more experience in theatre, and adding the fun of some singing and dancing. Junior BEAT is the perfect class for preparing a young actor for a bigger production experience.

BEAT Studio | $95

beatchildrenstheatre.org

Courtesy of B.E.A.T.

Young actors will love Teeny Beat classes at B.E.A.T.



February 19 – March 18

Painting the Central Oregon Landscape in Oils

ARTS AND CRAFTS— Bring in your favorite photos of the Central Oregon landscape (or elsewhere), and explore the process of transforming your photograph into an oil painting. We will work through a drawing, sketch painting and a finished piece while considering elements of design like composition, value, hue and temperature. No experience with oil painting is needed in this introductory course. This class will be instructed by Ken Marunowski. Every Wednesday from 11am-1pm.

Art Station | $189-$226.80

register.bendparksandrec.org



February 20

Nomadic

MUSIC— Nomadic is the first vocal super-group auditioned from the best singers around the country by the award-winning team at June Vocal Music (a nonprofit dedicated to the creation of transformative musical ensembles). Hailing from a variety of backgrounds, Nomadic infuses jazz, gospel, soul, R&B and even Carnatic influences into their sonic creations.

The Tower Theatre | $22-$42

towertheatre.org/tickets-and-events/nomadic

Courtesy of Tower Theatre

NOMADIC performs as part of the Bend A Cappella Festival Feb. 20 at the Tower.



February 22 – March 13

Teeny BEAT

THEATER— Do you have a young, budding performer who is anxious to try out the world of theatre? Come try Teeny BEAT, a four-week class designed to introduce 4-6 year olds to the basics of theatre through lots of fun games, and some exciting story telling. Teeny BEAT is the perfect way to get started exploring your dramatic side!

BEAT Studio | $90

www.beatchildrenstheatre.org

Courtesy of B.E.A.T.

Young actors will love Teeny Beat classes at B.E.A.T.

The Sing-Off



— It's the Bend A Cappella Festival's fifth anniversary, and the Tower will be welcoming 10-15 a cappella groups for friendly, family-fun competition! The event will be emceed by Deke Sharon, known as the modern day Father of A Cappella. Get ready to be entertained by phenomenal and fresh talent. If your little ones are fans of the Pitch Perfect movies or the television series "The Sing-Off" this event is a must-see!

The Tower Theatre | $27-$37

towertheatre.org/tickets-and-events/bend-a-cappella-festival-sing-off_1

Weekend Workshop: Block Printing



— Design, carve and print your own stamps onto paper or fabric. The workshop will cover block printing techniques such as creating a successful design for the medium, proper carving techniques and use of the tools, and the art of inking and printing with hand-carved stamps. Participants will borrow carving and printing tools but will take home their stamp and finished paper or fabric prints. Based on the use of sharp tools, this class is recommended for ages 12 and up. 10am-1pm. Members receive 20% discount.

High Desert Museum | $30

highdesertmuseum.org/workshop-block-printing/



February 26 – February 27

Backpack Explorers: Wildlife Care

EXPLORE— Go behind the scenes and find out how they care for animals at the Museum. What do these animals need to survive? Children ages 3 to 5 and their caregivers investigate science, art, music, stories and culture in a fun, hands-on manner. Don backpacks filled with exciting artifacts while journeying through the Museum's nature trails and exhibits. Foster artistic expression in your little one and take home activities to continue the learning.

High Desert Museum | $15

visitbend.com/events/backpack-explorers-wildlife-care-2/



February 27 – March 26

Kids Ninja Warrior Classes

ATHLETIC— Your kids (age 6-10) will gain amazing abilities through obstacle course training, climbing and fitness conditioning! Your kids will greatly improve their strength, agility, coordination, discipline and athletic performance in these fun, movement-based classes. Every Thursday.

Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play | $99, $18/drop-in

bendsource.com/bend/kids-ninja-warrior-class/Event?oid=11517672

Family Free Day



— Everyone gets in the door for free! It's as simple as that. Bring the whole family down to the museum for a day of learning and interactive fun. 10am-4pm.

High Desert Museum | Free

highdesertmuseum.org/calendar/



March 4

Homeschool Series: Animal Tracking with the Environmental Center

EXPLORE— Join the Children's Forest Partners for a series of outdoor learning and environmental education programs, just for homeschool students! Meet other homeschool families and introduce your children to Central Oregon ecosystems through educational experiences outdoors.

Skyliner Lodge | Free

childrensforestco.org/event/homeschool-series-animal-tracking-with-the-environmental-center/



March 5

Kids Skill Building Workshop

ARTS AND CRAFTS— Kids will have a lot fun in this monthly class series while learning valuable skills. The classes include making a Glockenspiel, stitching a leather wallet, creating sheet metal art, forging a nail, crafting a cutting board, cedar birdhouse, classic toolbox, planter box, 3D printing, welding and more! Suitable for kids aged 10-17.

DIY Cave | $120/month

diycave.com/classes/



March 6

Kids Ninja Night

ATHLETIC— Drop off your kids age 6 and older for up to 3 hours of fun in a super-rad indoor ninja warrior gym. Experienced adult staff members will supervise and lead fun group games, and provide free pizza and healthy drinks for them so you can enjoy a special evening out and about. Advanced sign up is highly recommended as they often sell out!

Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play | $20/adv., $25/door

allevents.in/mobile/amp-event.php?event_id=200018546468855



March 9

Kids Yoga

ATHLETIC— Kids ages 6-12 will enhance flexibility, gain strength and greatly improve balance and coordination through these kid's yoga classes. Mindful yoga techniques are important for calming the nervous system, managing frustrations and improving focus. Kid's yoga classes help develop concentration through breathing techniques, and enhance body awareness. Classes held every Monday from 4:15-5:15pm.

Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play | $99, $18/drop-in

freespiritbend.com

Tiny Terrariums



—Design your own magical mini-world, full of beautiful plants! Registration is required. Suitable for ages 12-17 years.

Sunriver Public Library | Free

deschuteslibrary.org/about/libraries/sunriver



March 14

Puddlestompers: Animal Safari

EXPLORE— Presented by the Children's Forest of Central Oregon partners, these family programs have something for kids (and adults) of all ages. Programs are designed for families to connect in nature together and are open to parents, grandparents and siblings. Learn more at childrensforestco.org/family. Spark a love of wildlife in your little one and join in for a morning of exploring and learning about animal homes and adaptations. Puddlestompers programs provide a mix of stories, art and science in a fun and welcoming environment. 11am-noon.

Ponderosa Park | Free

childrensforestco.org/puddlestompers/

Irish Rambling House



— This presentation of music is accented with the percussive brilliance of modern Irish step dancing, as choreographed by Riverdance veterans Brandon Asazawa and Alyssa Reichert. Brian Bigley (on the uilleann pipes), and Kristen Capp Bigley (on the violin) are the producers of this show and A Celtic Christmas, which performed to about 1,000 people last December at the Medina PAC.

The Tower Theatre | $27-$47

towertheatre.org/tickets-and-events/irish-rambling-house

Courtesy of the Tower Theatre

Irish Rambling House performs at the Tower Mar. 16.



March 18

Computer Part Mandalas

ARTS AND CRAFTS— Take traditional mandalas into the future! Build your very own work of art out of recycled computer parts! 2pm.

Sunriver Public Library | Free

deschuteslibrary.org/about/libraries/sunriver



March 19

Kids Welding Class

ARTS AND CRAFTS—Kids over the age of 13 will learn to weld in this fun, hands-on class! Kids will cut steel with a torch and weld those pieces back together. They'll learn some amazing skills and take their creations home with them. This is a powerful experience for kids. It won't soon be forgotten! All materials included. 4-6pm.

DIY Cave | $59-$70

register.bendparksandrec.org



March 23 – March 24

Bento Chef I

COOKING—Beginner students ages 10-14 will learn to make bento from locally-sourced ingredients. They will learn to make rice balls along with a host of other simple side dishes. This fun, hands-on cooking class will be led by Chieko Saito. 9am-2:30pm.

Cascade Middle School | $159-$190.80

register.bendparksandrec.org

Courtesy of Bend Park and Rec

Bento Chef Cooking classes March 23-24 & March 25-26.



March 23 – March 27

Kids Camp Spring Break

KIDS CAMP— 2nd and 3rd grades – Trash to Treasures. Learn about the importance of recycling in this fun camp. Talk about how humans impact the world around us, and what we can do to be responsible. Finally, make art out of recycled materials. One person's trash is another person's treasure! 4th and 5th grades – Natural Design. Do you love the great outdoors? What about design, photography and creativity? Explore amazing naturally occurring patterns like fractals, determine why eggs are the most perfect shape and create! This camp will include two off-site, half-day field trips. Transportation as well as all materials and cameras provided by the Museum. 9am-3pm. Before and after care available.

High Desert Museum | $250-$337.75

highdesertmuseum.org/kids-camp-spring-break/



March 25 – March 26

Bento Chef II

COOKING— Intermediate to advanced students, come learn to make bento for others from locally-found ingredients, such as California rolls and tempura with simple side dishes. This hands-on cooking class is perfect for chefs ages 10-14, and will be led by Chieko Saito. 9am-2:30pm.

Cascade Middle School | $159-$190.80

register.bendparksandrec.org



March 30

Expression and Decorations in Acrylics

ARTS AND CRAFTS— Following the lead of Henri Matisse, the great decorative painter of the 20th Century, explore the use of patterning, ornamentation, distortion and surface quality while painting a lavish still life of fabrics, vases and flowers. Preliminary drawings will aid us in organizing the composition to maximize the decorative effect. This class will be instructed by Ken Marunowski. 5:30-8pm.

Art Station | $169-$202.80

register.bendparksandrec.org