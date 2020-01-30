Winter Events 

Tuesdays
Family Fun Story Time
LOCAL— Interactive story time for little ones up to 5 years old. Join us for songs, rhymes and craft time! 10:30am.
Wednesdays
Exciting Earth Science Classes
LEARN—Grow your own crystals! Explore and investigate elements of the earth's surface, including minerals, rocks, fossils and soil. This class is perfect for students in 3rd, 4th and 5th graders. Through March 18.
Twice Daily
Lave Tube Cave Tours
EXPLORE— Explore the vast network of caves near Bend, Oregon! These large, cool lava tube caves are fun to explore and fascinating for the whole family. Outfitted with helmets and headlamps, professional naturalist guides will help you discover secret rooms and teach you all about the history of the cave. As you journey through the cave, you will learn about the unique organisms that live and grow within this delicate environment.
First Saturdays, Second Thursdays
Mindfulness Art Series
ARTS AND CRAFTS— Our year-long mindfulness series will incorporate practices that connect children to themselves through breath work, games, stories, movement and art with lessons designed to provide children with a solid foundation to build their own healthy self-regulation. Each class uses art to foster understanding of mindfulness, as well as empowering children to utilize art as a mindfulness practice in their daily lives. Featuring different media and techniques across the year to expose children to a wide variety of mindfulness-based art experiences and providing resources and suggestions for further integration at home. February: Mindfulness of Breath: Watercolor Resist Paintings. March: Mindful Listening: Painting a Song.
ArtDog Bend | $20
artdogbend.com/camp-workshop
Cascades Theatre | $12-$18
beatchildrenstheatre.org
February 2
Free Family Yoga Class
ATHLETIC— Kids are invited to bring their parents to this Family Yoga class, as a part of the Children's Yoga Teacher Training at Namaspa. Please arrive a few minutes early to sign waivers and check in! Any and all kids are invited, but they are particularly hoping for 2-7 year olds as a part of the training weekend focus.
Namaspa Yoga & Massage | Free
eventbrite.com/e/free-family-yoga-class-tickets-84672703335
Wabi Sabi | Free
wabisabibend.com/pages/events
February 6
Kids Skill Building Series
ARTS AND CRAFTS— Kids will have a lot fun in this monthly class series while learning valuable skills. The classes include making a Glockenspiel, stitching a leather wallet, creating sheet metal art, forging a nail, crafting a cutting board, cedar birdhouse, classic toolbox, planter box, 3D printing, welding and more. Suitable for kids aged 10-17.
DIY Cave | $120/month
diycave.com/classes/
February 6 – February 27
Let's Make Lunch!
COOKING—Every Thursday from 11am-12pm, this class for preschoolers ages 3-5 will help teach them the importance of preparing and eating a nutritious lunch. It will help them gain the confidence the need to prepare their own snacks!
February 8
Thorn Hollow String Band
MUSIC— Get ready for the foot-stompin' frontier tunes of the Thorn Hollow String Band! Dancing isn't required, but it will be hard not to kick up your feet. Bring your little ones for an afternoon of musical fun. 11am-2pm.
February 8
Giant Origami
ARTS AND CRAFTS— Try your hand at making giant origami! 10:30am.
February 8
Discover Nature Day: Winter Wonders
EXPLORE— Join for a fun morning of enjoying winter weather and learning about winter adaptations. Play fun games, explore, and do a winter-themed art project. Snowshoes will be provided if needed!
February 8
Valentine Treats
COOKING— Put some "heart" into your baking and learn how to create several different candy and cookies and more for family and friends for Valentine's Day! Bring a storage container to bring your treats home. This hands-on cooking class will be instructed by Carol Knowles. Perfect for kids aged 9-13.
Cascades Middle School | $49-$58.80
register.bendparksandrec.org
February 12
DIY Valentine's Day Howlers
ARTS AND CRAFTS—These Valentine's Day cards must be opened immediately! Ages 12-17 years will have fun creating their own Valentine's day cards, to keep or give away!
February 13
With Your Child: Paint Night Dual Canvas
ARTS AND CRAFTS—Enjoy a relaxing time with your little one while creating an impressive masterpiece! You and your child will be guided through an acrylic painting experience. Each pair receives two canvases to create an image and when placed together will turn into one masterpiece. The design is prepped prior and the instructor will guide your painting's creation. This class will be instructed by Diane Burns. 5:30-7pm.
Bend Senior Center | $39-$46.80
register.bendparksandrec.org
February 14
St. Patrick's Day Dash
ATHLETIC— The 9th annual St. Patty's Day Dash, presented by the Mt. Bachelor Rotary Club and a fundraiser for the Family Access Network, is back in 2020! Gather the family to walk, jog, crawl or run, and be sure to wear your green as there will be prizes for the best St. Patty's day costume!
Deschutes Brewery Lawn | $20-$40
bendstpatsdash.com/register/
MOPS Bend | $20
mops.org/groups/bend
February 15 – March 7
Kindermusik: Family Class
MUSIC— Bringing children of all ages together provides a dynamic and integrated learning experience for everyone. Rolling your favorite Kindermusik songs and activities into a fun, family class where each child is welcomed and valued and family "together time" is celebrated and cherished. Saturdays from 9:30-10:15am.
Cascade School of Music | $100-$120
register.bendparksandrec.org
February 17
Kids Camp School's Out: Art Design
ARTS AND CRAFTS— Join this one-day camp for kids in kindergarten to 5th grade, inspired by the art of the exhibit Infinite Moment: Burning Man on the Horizon. Creativity and ingenuity flourish at Burning Man, and students will be encouraged to choose from a variety of materials provided to craft their own imaginative works, from sculpture to jewelry to painting. 9am-3pm. Before and after care available.
High Desert Museum | $62.50-$80.50
highdesertmuseum.org/kids-camp-schools-out/
February 19 – March 11
Jr. BEAT
THEATER— For the slightly older actor, (or a 6-year-old actor who has already tried out Teeny BEAT a few times) BEAT is excited to announce the beginning of Junior BEAT! This class takes young actors to the next level of storytelling by giving them more experience in theatre, and adding the fun of some singing and dancing. Junior BEAT is the perfect class for preparing a young actor for a bigger production experience.
February 19 – March 18
Painting the Central Oregon Landscape in Oils
ARTS AND CRAFTS— Bring in your favorite photos of the Central Oregon landscape (or elsewhere), and explore the process of transforming your photograph into an oil painting. We will work through a drawing, sketch painting and a finished piece while considering elements of design like composition, value, hue and temperature. No experience with oil painting is needed in this introductory course. This class will be instructed by Ken Marunowski. Every Wednesday from 11am-1pm.
February 20
Nomadic
MUSIC— Nomadic is the first vocal super-group auditioned from the best singers around the country by the award-winning team at June Vocal Music (a nonprofit dedicated to the creation of transformative musical ensembles). Hailing from a variety of backgrounds, Nomadic infuses jazz, gospel, soul, R&B and even Carnatic influences into their sonic creations.
February 22 – March 13
Teeny BEAT
THEATER— Do you have a young, budding performer who is anxious to try out the world of theatre? Come try Teeny BEAT, a four-week class designed to introduce 4-6 year olds to the basics of theatre through lots of fun games, and some exciting story telling. Teeny BEAT is the perfect way to get started exploring your dramatic side!
BEAT Studio | $90
www.beatchildrenstheatre.org
The Tower Theatre | $27-$37
towertheatre.org/tickets-and-events/bend-a-cappella-festival-sing-off_1
February 26 – February 27
Backpack Explorers: Wildlife Care
EXPLORE— Go behind the scenes and find out how they care for animals at the Museum. What do these animals need to survive? Children ages 3 to 5 and their caregivers investigate science, art, music, stories and culture in a fun, hands-on manner. Don backpacks filled with exciting artifacts while journeying through the Museum's nature trails and exhibits. Foster artistic expression in your little one and take home activities to continue the learning.
February 27 – March 26
Kids Ninja Warrior Classes
ATHLETIC— Your kids (age 6-10) will gain amazing abilities through obstacle course training, climbing and fitness conditioning! Your kids will greatly improve their strength, agility, coordination, discipline and athletic performance in these fun, movement-based classes. Every Thursday.
Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play | $99, $18/drop-in
bendsource.com/bend/kids-ninja-warrior-class/Event?oid=11517672
March 4
Homeschool Series: Animal Tracking with the Environmental Center
EXPLORE— Join the Children's Forest Partners for a series of outdoor learning and environmental education programs, just for homeschool students! Meet other homeschool families and introduce your children to Central Oregon ecosystems through educational experiences outdoors.
March 5
Kids Skill Building Workshop
ARTS AND CRAFTS— Kids will have a lot fun in this monthly class series while learning valuable skills. The classes include making a Glockenspiel, stitching a leather wallet, creating sheet metal art, forging a nail, crafting a cutting board, cedar birdhouse, classic toolbox, planter box, 3D printing, welding and more! Suitable for kids aged 10-17.
March 6
Kids Ninja Night
ATHLETIC— Drop off your kids age 6 and older for up to 3 hours of fun in a super-rad indoor ninja warrior gym. Experienced adult staff members will supervise and lead fun group games, and provide free pizza and healthy drinks for them so you can enjoy a special evening out and about. Advanced sign up is highly recommended as they often sell out!
March 9
Kids Yoga
ATHLETIC— Kids ages 6-12 will enhance flexibility, gain strength and greatly improve balance and coordination through these kid's yoga classes. Mindful yoga techniques are important for calming the nervous system, managing frustrations and improving focus. Kid's yoga classes help develop concentration through breathing techniques, and enhance body awareness. Classes held every Monday from 4:15-5:15pm.
Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play | $99, $18/drop-in
freespiritbend.com
March 14
Puddlestompers: Animal Safari
EXPLORE— Presented by the Children's Forest of Central Oregon partners, these family programs have something for kids (and adults) of all ages. Programs are designed for families to connect in nature together and are open to parents, grandparents and siblings. Learn more at childrensforestco.org/family. Spark a love of wildlife in your little one and join in for a morning of exploring and learning about animal homes and adaptations. Puddlestompers programs provide a mix of stories, art and science in a fun and welcoming environment. 11am-noon.
Ponderosa Park | Free
childrensforestco.org/puddlestompers/
March 18
Computer Part Mandalas
ARTS AND CRAFTS— Take traditional mandalas into the future! Build your very own work of art out of recycled computer parts! 2pm.
March 19
Kids Welding Class
ARTS AND CRAFTS—Kids over the age of 13 will learn to weld in this fun, hands-on class! Kids will cut steel with a torch and weld those pieces back together. They'll learn some amazing skills and take their creations home with them. This is a powerful experience for kids. It won't soon be forgotten! All materials included. 4-6pm.
March 23 – March 24
Bento Chef I
COOKING—Beginner students ages 10-14 will learn to make bento from locally-sourced ingredients. They will learn to make rice balls along with a host of other simple side dishes. This fun, hands-on cooking class will be led by Chieko Saito. 9am-2:30pm.
March 23 – March 27
Kids Camp Spring Break
KIDS CAMP— 2nd and 3rd grades – Trash to Treasures. Learn about the importance of recycling in this fun camp. Talk about how humans impact the world around us, and what we can do to be responsible. Finally, make art out of recycled materials. One person's trash is another person's treasure! 4th and 5th grades – Natural Design. Do you love the great outdoors? What about design, photography and creativity? Explore amazing naturally occurring patterns like fractals, determine why eggs are the most perfect shape and create! This camp will include two off-site, half-day field trips. Transportation as well as all materials and cameras provided by the Museum. 9am-3pm. Before and after care available.
March 25 – March 26
Bento Chef II
COOKING— Intermediate to advanced students, come learn to make bento for others from locally-found ingredients, such as California rolls and tempura with simple side dishes. This hands-on cooking class is perfect for chefs ages 10-14, and will be led by Chieko Saito. 9am-2:30pm.
March 30
Expression and Decorations in Acrylics
ARTS AND CRAFTS— Following the lead of Henri Matisse, the great decorative painter of the 20th Century, explore the use of patterning, ornamentation, distortion and surface quality while painting a lavish still life of fabrics, vases and flowers. Preliminary drawings will aid us in organizing the composition to maximize the decorative effect. This class will be instructed by Ken Marunowski. 5:30-8pm.
