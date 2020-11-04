Disclaimer: As we all know by now... these are unprecedented times. Many classic winter events are postponed or canceled as we head into the snowy season. Here are the events we know are happening and updates on ones that are still up in the air.

I Like Pie Thanksgiving Run/Walk

Mon., Nov. 23- Sun., Nov. 29, 2020



This traditional running event is going virtual this year. Register online and grab your small group to complete this race anytime between Nov. 23-29. Prizes will still be awarded for the creative group pictures, best costumes and more. Visit cascaderelays.com/events/i-like-pie to register.

First Day of Grooming

Tue., Dec. 1, 2020



Join the Meissner Nordic Community Ski Trails team on its first day of grooming trail for the season. Their agreement with the Forest Service runs through March, so there will be plenty of time to get outside and help out. Find more info and updates on the Nordic skiing community at meissnernordic.org/events/.

Virtual Dirksen Derby

Dec. 12-13, 2020



The annual snowboarding event on Mt. Bachelor may be moving to a virtual setting this year. There are December dates set for a virtual Dirksen Derby, but no more information about registration. Check our calendar for the latest updates on winter events!

New Year's Eve Bonfire on the Snow

Thu., Dec. 31, 2020

Wanderlust Tours will guide a nighttime snowshoeing adventure through the stunning snow-filled mountains west of Bend. Sip champagne at midnight while relaxing under the stars in a hand carved snow amphitheater with toasty warm bonfire.

Oregon WinterFest

Fate unknown...

The annual three-day celebration of winter in Central Oregon may not happen this year. Things are still uncertain, but the event is considered postponed indefinitely due to statewide restrictions on large gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We hope that this event (put on by the Source's sister company) can be revived, and we'll keep you updated with the latest!