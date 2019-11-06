 Winter Insider 2019 | Winter Adventure | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
November 06, 2019 Special Issues & Guides » Winter Adventure

Winter Insider 2019 

By
@PETEALPORT
  • @petealport

As people living in Oregon’s outdoor sports wonderland, there’s no doubt we’re stoked to bring you this edition of our annual Winter Insider—full of great stories of winter days gone by, and what to look forward to in the coming months. 

Studded Tires: Who needs ‘em?

Do locals really need those studded tires, driving around on local roads? Cayla Clark gets the scoop.

Bachelor for Beginners

Mt. Bachelor has transformed the Sunrise Lodge area into an ideal space for total snow newbies. Laurel Brauns checks it out. 

Moondog Goes Pro

A longtime Bendite, Dan Mooney, recalls his days on the pro skiing circuit—back when the pro circuit was just in its infancy. You don’t want to miss this Winter Insider special!

24 Hours in Bend

You’re passing through Bend for a day and it’s the middle of winter—what do you do? By Isaac Biehl

Running in Winter

Do you have to give up your running habit when the flakes fly? Isaac Biehl gets advice from local pro Max King on where to go and how to keep your feet in motion all season.

Powder to the People

Winter Insider Adventure: Exploring unchartered territory on a snowy night. By Cayla Clark

Check out the digital edition below!

Local pro snowboarder Austin Smith airs one out in front of his 1953 Firetruck, converted into a winter home. Photo @Pete_Alport
  • @petealport
  • Local pro snowboarder Austin Smith airs one out in front of his 1953 Firetruck, converted into a winter home. Photo @Pete_Alport
