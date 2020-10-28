 Winter Insider 2020 | Outside Features | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.

The Source Weekly has been here for you, keeping you in the know throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

We’ve delivered important updates and dispatches from a summer of racial unrest.

We’ve interviewed dozens of state and local political candidates to help you make an informed decision during election season.

And we’ve brought you 22 years of important news and feature reporting—along with all the events, happenings, food, drink and outdoors coverage you’ve come to know and love. We’re a newspaper for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians, and it is and always has been free for readers.

If you appreciate our coverage, we invite you to spread the love and to join our growing membership program, Source Insider.
Support Us Here

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

November 04, 2020 Outside » Outside Features

Winter Insider 2020 

Outside is still open. Here’s a playbook for winter fun.

By
Outside is still open! Even when the rest of the world seems crazy and the future is uncertain, getting outside offers that dose of serenity. With that in mind, we've compiled these updates and tidbits about winter skiing, snowshoeing, ice skating and more, right here in Bend and Central Oregon.

Here’s a playbook for winter fun.

PETE ALPORT
  • Pete Alport

Check out these stories to fire up your winter stoke in Central Oregon:

The Year of the Tailgate: What's ahead for Mt. Bachelor 

Winter Sanctuary: Hiking at Riley Ranch, in winter and beyond

Carpet Lift, More Night Skiing Ahead for Hoodoo: What's ahead for the "Steeper, Deeper, Cheaper" resort of Central Oregon

Stewards of the Snowshoe Trails: A local history 

Winter Events! A few items to add to your winter calendar

Winter + Whitewater: Stoke your fire for springtime paddling with this reading list

About The Author

carlaintucson

The Source Staff

More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Winter + Whitewater
Letters to the Editor 11/5/20
A 70% Increase in Drug Deaths in Oregon May be Only the Beginning
Conservation Controversy
Revolutionary Films
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More Outside Features »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Early Church Service Limited Space

Early Church Service Limited Space - Prineville

Sun., Nov. 8, 8:30 a.m., Sun., Nov. 15, 8:30 a.m. and Sun., Nov. 22, 8:30 a.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Outside Features

  • Outside Features »

    Winter + Whitewater

    • By K.M. Collins
    • Nov 4, 2020
    Books to inspire your love for all things river and ocean—no matter what the winter weather might bring More »

  • Outside Features »

    Glacier Funeral

    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Oct 21, 2020
    After commemorating the loss of Clark Glacier, the Oregon Glaciers Institute looks ahead at what's to come More »

  • Outside Features »

    "With Spirit" Debuts at BendFilm

    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Oct 7, 2020
    Following locals Chelsey and Jason Magness, the film tells a story of love, loss and life through the lens of adventure racing More »
  • More »

Give Guide


View Online

More by The Source Staff

Current Issue

Issue Cover

November 4-11, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation