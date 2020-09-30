 Winter is Coming | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.
100% Local. No Paywalls.

Every day, the Source publishes a mix of locally reported stories on our website, keeping you up to date on developments in news, food, music and the arts. We’re committed to covering this city where we live, this city that we love, and we hear regularly from readers who appreciate our ability to put breaking news in context.

The Source has been a free publication for its 22 years. It has been free as a print version and continued that way when we began to publish online, on social media and through our newsletters.

But, as most of our readers know, times are different for local journalism. Tech giants are hoovering up small businesses and small-business advertising—which has been the staple for locally owned media. Without these resources, journalism struggles to bring coverage of community news, arts and entertainment that social media cannot deliver.

Please consider becoming a supporter of locally owned journalism through our Source Insider program. Learn more about our program’s benefits by clicking through today.

Support Us Here
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

September 30, 2020 Food & Drink » Chow

Winter is Coming 

What will the drop in temperature mean for local restaurant owners and employees who've come to rely on patio seating?

By

By this time in 2019, Bend had already seen its first snowfall. While this might seem like a major inconvenience to Pumpkin Spice Latte-sipping, Ugg boot-wearing people, some local restaurant owners and employees are grateful that the cold weather is taking its time.

Jason Randles, branding and marketing manager for Crux Fermentation Project, explained that 2020 as a whole has prompted local restaurant owners to continuously think on their feet.

This winter will likely see a dramatic increase in fire pits and dedicated snow shovelers. - COURTESY CRUX FERMENTATION PROJECT
  • Courtesy Crux Fermentation Project
  • This winter will likely see a dramatic increase in fire pits and dedicated snow shovelers.

"Our plan was to do outdoor seating only through the summer," he said. "We had a plan in the works for winter, which we were forced to execute early because of the smoke. We had people inside only for about a week; now we're playing around with a combination of indoor and outdoor seating." 

Crux, winner of the Source's 2020 Best Of "Best Locals' Hangout" (no doubt at least partially due to the expansive lawn and outdoor seating area), cut its capacity down by more than half when COVID guidelines and regulations were implemented. The looming winter months bring an ample amount of uncertainty, and local restaurant and brewery owners will— once again—be forced to adapt in new and uncharted ways. 

"We'll implement some hybrid model of indoor and outdoor seating in the wintertime," Randles explained. "Right now, our indoor capacity is capped at around 40 people; we've had to reduce it significantly with no seating at the bar and space between tables. We'll have outdoor seating available where people can gather around fire pits. We'll keep a tent out there and put walls on it to create some additional seating outside. We've been doing our best to keep the creativity going in the brewhouse; we've got a new fall menu launching in a week or two. We've got our takeout menu and online ordering and curbside pickup option. This whole year has been an exercise in flexibility." 

Cameron Sparks, a longtime McKay Cottage server, explained that staying up to speed with guidelines had been a major adjustment in and of itself. "I worked at the restaurant before lockdown, and business was a lot better," he said. "We've all had to adjust to wearing masks at work, sanitizing everything; the people who are enforcing restrictions have never had to deal with anything like this before, so they're really learning as they go. Customers also had to learn how to operate under these restrictions. It's been a learning experience for everyone involved." 

COURTESY CRUX FERMENTATION PROJECT
  • Courtesy Crux Fermentation Project

Sparks worked at McKay Cottage last winter, and noted that there was already a plan in place to make outdoor seating more comfortable in cold weather.  "Heaters, fire pits... we used to have blankets available, but we can't do that anymore because we'd need to wash them in between each use," he said. "It's a big undertaking; restaurants that want to have outdoor seating available will need some type of heating system, workers who are willing to shovel snow and equipment to clear parking lots. Last winter we saw how things went day by day, but we always needed extra hands on deck. We would show up an extra hour or two before opening to clear the patio and shovel snow. Of course, that's an extra two hours of labor for everyone called in early, which is expensive. Now with less revenue overall and more work to do, things will probably get a little complicated. I'm anticipating taking a cut to my hours."

Pay cuts are not the only looming concerns come wintertime. "Increased risk of contracting COVID in the winter months is a risk I have to ignore," Sparks said. "I actually dissociate from the risk in order to maintain my livelihood. I'm around hundreds of people every day who aren't wearing masks at their tables. I can't focus too much on it; it's just a blanket risk that all restaurant employees are taking." 

For Randles at Crux, remaining locals' go-to spot for a hangout—no matter what the weather—is what they're banking on.

"It's the local support that will keep us afloat. Those that never before relied on outdoor seating have certainly come to rely on it, and in the winter months there's no doubt local restaurants will take another hit."

About The Author

Cayla Clark

Cayla Clark

Cayla graduated from UCLA with a degree in playwriting, soon after realizing that playwriting is not a viable career option. Fortunately, this led her to journalism, and she is thrilled to be part of such a unique and fun-loving team. Upcoming local events? Send them her way!
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Real Estate Leading an Economy Hindered by COVID Complications
Go With The Whoa
Free Will Astrology—Week of October 1
Pick Me Up
Letters to the Editor 10/1/20
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
CPACE: Commercial Property Assisted Clean Energy for Commercial, Industrial Buildings: Go Clean Energy Conference

CPACE: Commercial Property Assisted Clean Energy for Commercial, Industrial Buildings: Go Clean Energy Conference

Wed., Sept. 30, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

Give Guide


View Online

More by Cayla Clark

  • Giving Back, In More Ways Than One

    Giving Back, In More Ways Than One

    Central Oregon Dine11 and Pandemic Partners Bend team up to feed wildfire evacuees while supporting local restaurants
    • By Cayla Clark
    • Sep 25, 2020
  • Go Clean... On Screen

    Go Clean... On Screen

    This year's Go Clean Energy Conference goes virtual, allowing for more globally renowned speakers to participate
    • By Cayla Clark
    • Sep 23, 2020
  • Best Indoor Plant Shop

    Best Indoor Plant Shop

    Somewhere That's Green
    • By Cayla Clark
    • Sep 16, 2020
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

September 30-October 7, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation