Tuesday marked the start of the inaugural Sisters Folk Festival Winter JAM Fundraiser. The idea first came when the organization was unable to hold its traditional instrument raffle during its usually scheduled multi-day Folk Festival. This year, fundraising for the nonprofit is particularly important following a slew of show cancellations and postponements due to COVID-19 and the Oregon wildfires. Having had to move their My Own Two Hands art auction to an online format earlier this year, the Winter JAM ended up a perfect combination of all of SFF's usual fundraising efforts.

Tahnei Roy

John Craigie will be one of Friday night's Winter JAM performers! Did we mention it's free?

The JAM includes an online treasure chest of items to bid on auction-style—including one-of-a-kind instruments, a getaway to Mexico, a night out in Sisters and plenty of other exciting packages. Probably the coolest items, at least in this music lover's opinion, are personal concerts (both virtual and in-house) from various SFF alums like Thunderstorm Artis, Judith Hill and more.

"We decided to combine the auction and raffle with our end-of-the-year giving campaign and kick it off on Giving Tuesday, so it really does bring a lot of elements together into one big fundraiser," said Executive Director Crista Munro.

"We know so many organizations are hurting this year because of the pandemic, and we hope that people will remember their favorite performing arts organizations during this time of great uncertainty. Even though there are vaccines on the horizon, we are still a long ways from getting back to a 'normal' way of life that includes mass gatherings."

SFF will host a free live-streamed event on Friday night through its website to properly celebrate the week-long effort of fundraising. This will include a look into the organization and ahead to their plans for next year, along with performances from other awesome SFF alums. The list includes Le Vent Du Nord, John Craigie, Thunderstorm Artis, Judith Hill, Beth Wood, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Martyn Joseph, Kristen Grainger & True North Band, The Parnells and Jenner Fox. Not only is this a great lineup, but the cause and SFF sit close to the hearts of these musicians as well.

"We are honored to be a part of Sisters Folk Festival. It has become one of the iconic music festivals in the west, celebrating this undefinable, un-corralable music that resonates with people of all ages, backgrounds and identities," said Kristen Grainger of the True North Band.

"The festival not only entertains, it builds community and connects us with each other in ways that remind us that life is good. Everyone really needs that reminder right now."

Other than these sweet performances, Munro says this is a great way to get to know SFF more than one already might.

"Friday's live stream is going to be such an amazing program. Of course it will be chock-full of fantastic performances, but there are also interviews with staff and our outgoing board chair, Sue Boettner, and a virtual tour of our facilities," Munro added. "Our hope is that we can bring some light and joy into peoples' homes during this very different holiday season."

If you haven't yet, there's still plenty of time to support SFF this week, as the fundraiser runs through Saturday, December 5 at 6pm. Head to sistersfolkfestival.org for more info.