 Winter JAM | Sound Stories & Interviews | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

December 02, 2020 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

Winter JAM 

A week-long fundraiser for Sisters Folk Festival, capped by a virtual celebration with special artist performances

By

Tuesday marked the start of the inaugural Sisters Folk Festival Winter JAM Fundraiser. The idea first came when the organization was unable to hold its traditional instrument raffle during its usually scheduled multi-day Folk Festival. This year, fundraising for the nonprofit is particularly important following a slew of show cancellations and postponements due to COVID-19 and the Oregon wildfires. Having had to move their My Own Two Hands art auction to an online format earlier this year, the Winter JAM ended up a perfect combination of all of SFF's usual fundraising efforts.

John Craigie will be one of Friday night's Winter JAM performers! Did we mention it's free? - TAHNEI ROY
  • Tahnei Roy
  • John Craigie will be one of Friday night's Winter JAM performers! Did we mention it's free?

The JAM includes an online treasure chest of items to bid on auction-style—including one-of-a-kind instruments, a getaway to Mexico, a night out in Sisters and plenty of other exciting packages. Probably the coolest items, at least in this music lover's opinion, are personal concerts (both virtual and in-house) from various SFF alums like Thunderstorm Artis, Judith Hill and more.

"We decided to combine the auction and raffle with our end-of-the-year giving campaign and kick it off on Giving Tuesday, so it really does bring a lot of elements together into one big fundraiser," said Executive Director Crista Munro.

"We know so many organizations are hurting this year because of the pandemic, and we hope that people will remember their favorite performing arts organizations during this time of great uncertainty. Even though there are vaccines on the horizon, we are still a long ways from getting back to a 'normal' way of life that includes mass gatherings."

SFF will host a free live-streamed event on Friday night through its website to properly celebrate the week-long effort of fundraising. This will include a look into the organization and ahead to their plans for next year, along with performances from other awesome SFF alums. The list includes Le Vent Du Nord, John Craigie, Thunderstorm Artis, Judith Hill, Beth Wood, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Martyn Joseph, Kristen Grainger & True North Band, The Parnells and Jenner Fox. Not only is this a great lineup, but the cause and SFF sit close to the hearts of these musicians as well.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

"We are honored to be a part of Sisters Folk Festival. It has become one of the iconic music festivals in the west, celebrating this undefinable, un-corralable music that resonates with people of all ages, backgrounds and identities," said Kristen Grainger of the True North Band.

"The festival not only entertains, it builds community and connects us with each other in ways that remind us that life is good. Everyone really needs that reminder right now."

Other than these sweet performances, Munro says this is a great way to get to know SFF more than one already might.

"Friday's live stream is going to be such an amazing program. Of course it will be chock-full of fantastic performances, but there are also interviews with staff and our outgoing board chair, Sue Boettner, and a virtual tour of our facilities," Munro added. "Our hope is that we can bring some light and joy into peoples' homes during this very different holiday season."

If you haven't yet, there's still plenty of time to support SFF this week, as the fundraiser runs through Saturday, December 5 at 6pm. Head to sistersfolkfestival.org for more info.

About The Author

Isaac Biehl

Isaac is living proof that "Iowa Nice" is actually a thing. A journalism graduate from Iowa State University, he regularly writes about music, the outdoors and the arts/culture scene. Isaac loves the Trail Blazers, backpacking and a good IPA. He plans to one day win Survivor. Your move, Jeff Probst...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Timber! Holiday Tree Options Abound in Central Oregon
After the Election, a Focus on Healing for Communities of Color
2020 Gift Guide: Comfort
The Spirit of the Season: Local Drinky Gifts
Herbal Soups
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Sound Stories & Interviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Readers also liked…

  • Artist Fact Sheet: Keith Harkin

    Artist Fact Sheet: Keith Harkin

    The Irishman brings his well-rounded abilities to Bend
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Sep 11, 2019
  • Triple Whammy

    Triple Whammy

    Eric Leadbetter helps bring joy to the music scene, food industry and hospital workers with the St. Charles Meal Mission
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Jun 1, 2020

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Fireside Show: Damian Jurado

Fireside Show: Damian Jurado - The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse

Thu., Dec. 3, 6 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Sound Stories & Interviews

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    Source Material

    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Nov 25, 2020
    Highlights from Oregon artists in November: featuring Chandler P, Masinformation and Adam Selzer More »

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    Pete Kartsounes Steps into New Age

    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Nov 18, 2020
    The Bend artist's second album of the year will help relax mind, body and soul More »

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    Modern-Day Payola?

    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Nov 11, 2020
    Local artists say Spotify's recent announcement to give artist and labels paid promotion isn't a cool feature; it's harmful to the industry and those listening More »
  • More »

Give Guide

Donate to 75 local nonprofits,
now through Dec. 31
Earn great thank-you gifts!

 Click here to get started


More by Isaac Biehl

  • Source Material

    Source Material

    Highlights from Oregon artists in November: featuring Chandler P, Masinformation and Adam Selzer
    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Nov 25, 2020
  • Pete Kartsounes Steps into New Age

    Pete Kartsounes Steps into New Age

    The Bend artist's second album of the year will help relax mind, body and soul
    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Nov 18, 2020
  • Modern-Day Payola?

    Modern-Day Payola?

    Local artists say Spotify's recent announcement to give artist and labels paid promotion isn't a cool feature; it's harmful to the industry and those listening
    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Nov 11, 2020
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

December 2- 9, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation