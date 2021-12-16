 Winter Solstice Ice Skating Bonanza | Outside Features | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
December 15, 2021 Outside » Outside Features

Winter Solstice Ice Skating Bonanza 

Celebrate the shortest day of the year with ice skating & treats

By

The winter season begins in just a few days, on Dec. 21. That being said, start your seasonal cycle change celebration early at The Pavilion's Winter Solstice Ice Skating event.

On Friday, Dec. 17, from 5:30-8:30pm carve up the ice with family and friends at The Pavilion's covered outdoor skating rink. Get ready for the upcoming shortest day of the year with laps around the rink, delicious treats and a special performance by the Bend Ice Figure Skating Club. Enjoy these winter festivities and donate canned goods to the NeighborImpact organization to receive a special $6 admission price that includes skate rentals.

Get your skates on to celebrate the coming &#10;of winter. - COURTESY PIXABAY
  • Courtesy Pixabay
  • Get your skates on to celebrate the coming of winter.

This event is open to all ages and skill levels. Children 6 years and under must be accompanied by a responsible person who's 14 or older. Hockey, speed skating and advanced figure skating are not allowed, according to the Bend Parks and Rec website.

Bring out those warm smiles to stay toasty during this winter solstice ice skating kick-off celebration. For more information visit, bendparksandrec.org/facility/the-pavilion/.

Winter Solstice Celebration
Dec. 17, 5:30-8:30pm
The Pavilion
1001 SW Bradbury Dr., Bend, OR. 97702
backyardbend.com/winter-solstice-celebration-at-the-pavillion/
$6


