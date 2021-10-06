 Winter Sports On A Warmer Earth | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

October 06, 2021 News » Local News

Winter Sports On A Warmer Earth 

Protect Our Winters seeks systemic solutions to protect the environment, and their favorite winter sport

By

Editors note: The Source team imagines what outdoor communities can do—and are doing—to make them more responsive to climate change

Before Bend became known as an outdoor Disneyland for all types of activities, it was primarily known for lumber and skiing. The timber industry shrunk from conservationist regulations, and now skiing seasons could shrink with the shorter, more variable, winters from climate change.

Graham Zimmerman had to evacuate off the K2 Mountain in Pakistan due to heat. - COURTESY GRAHAM ZIMMERMAN
  • Courtesy Graham Zimmerman
  • Graham Zimmerman had to evacuate off the K2 Mountain in Pakistan due to heat.

Advocacy group Protect Our Winters seeks to shine a light on the effects of climate change from the perspective of those who regularly interact with changing winter environments: skiers, snowboarders, ice climbers, snowshoers and other winter recreationalists.

"A tool that we have, particularly as winter recreationalists, is stories about a changing climate and stories about the season that is being most affected by climate change," said Graham Zimmerman, of the Protect Our Winters CLIMB athlete alliance. "Stories are one of our most powerful tools that we have to drive climate action. Not only because they're visceral and they can be exciting, but also the stories about the places that we recreate are a super strong tool for breaking down partisan divides."

Zimmerman, an accomplished ice climber, has plenty of these stories himself. An expedition in July to the second highest mountain in the world, K2 in Pakistan, had to be cut short before reaching the peak due to abnormally high temperatures.

Graham Zimmerman, an accomplished ice climber, makes his way up a mountain. - COURTESY GRAHAM ZIMMERMAN
  • Courtesy Graham Zimmerman
  • Graham Zimmerman, an accomplished ice climber, makes his way up a mountain.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

"We're at 7000 meters in July and the air temperature during the day in a shaded area was over 50 degrees Fahrenheit. I was up there in, like, the same thing that I would wear on a nice day on Mount Hood," Zimmerman said. "When a mountain is cold is when it's safe; it's when the mountain is not falling apart."

The effects of climate change aren't limited to the world's tallest peaks. They're here already in Central Oregon, too.

"In the past you probably didn't have to worry about rock fall in the Broken Top bowl, on the side of the winter season or the beginning of spring," Zimmerman said. "That rock face might not be frozen anymore. There's potential hazard that could exist in places that may not have in the past, particularly during different parts of the season, due to changing climatic patterns."

Central Oregonians will likely face the same trends as the rest of the world, shorter winters with varying intensity.

click to enlarge COURTESY GRAHAM ZIMMERMAN
  • Courtesy Graham Zimmerman

"I don't really know if we clearly understand how the intensity of winters will change in Central Oregon, but in terms of the duration, we're pretty clearly looking at shorter winters," Zimmerman said.

Protect Our Winters is most focused on creating systemic change that minimizes the effects of climate change. Though individual choices like carpooling to the mountains, biking to bike trails and using sustainably sourced equipment is good, Zimmerman believes there are no perfect advocates and that the pressure shouldn't be on individuals to reduce climate change.

"We need to focus on systemic change, because that's where the targets for climate action are big enough to actually do something," Zimmerman said. "A few people in Bend driving to Bachelor less is not going to fix this problem, and it's also going to make their lives less fun."

Bend is the perfect proving ground for this type of bottom-up activism, Zimmerman says, because it's more balanced politically than some of the other havens for winter recreation.

"Something that I think is really cool about Bend is that if we were doing this work in, like, Aspen, Colorado, or in Boulder, Colorado, we're not dealing with diverse politics—people are pretty liberal in those places," Zimmerman said. "As we look at the local measures in Bend and the actions that are available, it feels small because it's just little Bend or Deschutes County, but it creates examples how we can get that done on the federal level."

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Climate Proofing Recreational Gear
Letters to the Editor 10/07/21
Power Pond
Car-Free Recreation
A Statute Banning Concealed-Carry Permit Holders from Consuming While Carrying Could Have Spared Barry Washington, Jr's Life.
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • My Marvelous Mentors

    My Marvelous Mentors

    Jim Anderson pens a farewell to readers
    • by Jim Anderson
    • Aug 26, 2020
  • Make Masks Cool

    Make Masks Cool

    Bend nurses dole out PPE for fellow workers, after an angel donation falls in their laps
    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Mar 31, 2020

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia

Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia

Thu., Oct. 7, 12-1 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

More by Jack Harvel

  • Power Pond

    Power Pond

    Pacific Power is maintaining the 100-year-old Newport Dam after its lowest power output in decades
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Oct 6, 2021
  • Accused Shooter Charged With Murder

    Accused Shooter Charged With Murder

    Deschutes District Attorney John Hummel announced the arrest and charges of Ian Cranston, who is accused of shooting 22-year-old Barry Washington
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Oct 1, 2021
  • Evictions Ahead

    Evictions Ahead

    A predicted surge of evictions hasn't come yet, but protections are expiring
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Sep 29, 2021
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

October 6-13, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation