 Winter + Whitewater | Outside Features | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.

The Source Weekly has been here for you, keeping you in the know throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

We’ve delivered important updates and dispatches from a summer of racial unrest.

We’ve interviewed dozens of state and local political candidates to help you make an informed decision during election season.

And we’ve brought you 22 years of important news and feature reporting—along with all the events, happenings, food, drink and outdoors coverage you’ve come to know and love. We’re a newspaper for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians, and it is and always has been free for readers.

If you appreciate our coverage, we invite you to spread the love and to join our growing membership program, Source Insider.
Support Us Here

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

November 04, 2020 Outside » Outside Features

Winter + Whitewater 

Books to inspire your love for all things river and ocean—no matter what the winter weather might bring

By

As the warm autumn winds wind down in the high desert, many are shifting from choice summer outdoor activities to favorite cold-weather ones. After the paddlers roll up the rafts and tuck them in for a long winter's rest, this reading list can serve as a winter holdover. These whitewater can't-miss selections will get paddlers through the many sleepless nights, until sweetness of spring floods return.

"Amazon Woman" by Darcy Gaechter

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

@darcygaechter and @smallworldadv (her guide company in South America)

Niche whitewater genre: First descent expedition, whitewater kayak, sea to summit

Waterway: Amazon River

In this riveting memoir, Darcy Gaechter describes the highs and lows of her three-person expedition down the Amazon River. As the first woman to navigate this often-remote waterway in its entirety via kayak (and as a vegan), she experiences many challenges. Obtaining travel permissions, border crossings, avoiding clashes with guerrilla warriors, coming to terms with a life of adventure kayaking over adulting and playing mediator between the two other relentlessly squabbling expedition members, all while paddling the hardest whitewater of her life. You could say Gaechter had her hands full.

"Downriver: Into the Future of Water in the West" by Heather Hansman

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

@hhansman

Niche whitewater genre: Solo packraft expedition, narrative journalism

Waterway: Green River

A former raft guide and talented environmental writer/reporter, Heather Hansman solo paddles the Green River while unpacking a murky history of water rights in the West. Hansmen commingles long periods alone in her packraft with colorful conversations had with farmers, city officials and fellow boaters. Navigating 730 miles from source to confluence on the most significant tributary of the Colorado River, she considers the many uses, users and perspectives of the surrounding water that transports her and how it became so overtaxed. For those knowledgeable or concerned about water rights in Central Oregon, enjoy this read.

"Paddling North" by Audrey Sutherland

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

Niche whitewater genre: Solo sea kayaking tour/expedition, inflatable kayak

Waterway: Inside Passage, Alaska

At age 60, after many adventures swimming from island to island in her home state of Hawaii, Audrey Sutherland embarks on a solo voyage to paddle the inside passage in Alaska. Quietly confident in her own abilities, she takes an off-brand under-suited inflatable kayak and paddles all 850 miles from Ketchikan to Skagway without wearing a life jacket. While sharing a daily play-by-play of animal encounters, camp recipes, foraging finds, weather and more, the reader is transported aside Sutherland on the whole journey. Sutherland passed away in 2015. RIP.

"Cowboys Are My Weakness" by Pam Houston

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

@pamlhouston

Niche whitewater genre: Bucket boat multi day rafting, whitewater flood stage romance 

Waterway: Selway River

A collection of backcountry essays detailing Pam Houston's outdoor adventures. Chapter 2 shares a can't-miss account of a whitewater journey gone awry. To begin, she launches during off the charts high water on the Selway River, home of yearly spring floods and the nearby Lochsa Madness whitewater festival. Her partner in crime on the trip is an experienced heart-throb boater. Day one goes well. The crux on day two goes well. Then a lost bail bucket and raft combine and crescendo into big whitewater swims. You'll wish this story was a whole book by the end of the chapter. Anyone who rafts in Idaho keeps this classic text tattered at the ready in their dry box.

"The Sun is a Compass" by Caroline Van Hemert

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

@sunisacompass

Niche whitewater genre: Multi-sport and paddle craft expedition, adventure romance, natural science/ornithology

Waterway: Oceans and rivers in Alaska

College sweethearts, Caroline Van Hemert and her partner embarked on many adventures together before they decided to travel 4,000 miles by rowboat, ski, foot, raft and canoe from the rainforests of the Pacific to the Alaskan Arctic. As an environmentalist and ornithologist, unique and thoughtful avian observations and metaphors are aplenty. Sensing subtle energy, reading between the lines and the sweetness Hemert shares with her longtime partner on the expedition made for a Harlequin-light, adventure romance, softcore subtheme. Top pick for lonely winter nights.

Bonus track:

"Airmail" by Pam Houston and Amy Irvine

Niche genre: New Release, conservation, outdoors, politics

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

About The Author

K.M. Collins

More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Letters to the Editor 11/5/20
A 70% Increase in Drug Deaths in Oregon May be Only the Beginning
Conservation Controversy
Revolutionary Films
BOO! Halloween Shows Are Everywhere
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Outside Features »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Early Church Service Limited Space

Early Church Service Limited Space - Prineville

Sun., Nov. 8, 8:30 a.m., Sun., Nov. 15, 8:30 a.m. and Sun., Nov. 22, 8:30 a.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Outside Features

  • Outside Features »

    Glacier Funeral

    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Oct 21, 2020
    After commemorating the loss of Clark Glacier, the Oregon Glaciers Institute looks ahead at what's to come More »

  • Outside Features »

    "With Spirit" Debuts at BendFilm

    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Oct 7, 2020
    Following locals Chelsey and Jason Magness, the film tells a story of love, loss and life through the lens of adventure racing More »

  • Outside Features »

    Seeing the Forest for the Trees

    • By Damian Fagan
    • Sep 30, 2020
    Worthy Brewing to host the Forest Revival Concert to see more trees planted and forests restored More »
  • More »

Give Guide


View Online

More by K.M. Collins

  • Through the Roof

    Through the Roof

    If you've tried to buy building materials lately, you might have encountered unwelcome surprises. What's driving price hikes and back orders for construction supplies in Central Oregon?
    • By K.M. Collins
    • Oct 28, 2020
  • Blazing Global Trails

    Blazing Global Trails

    Study abroad students and host families choose the road less traveled
    • by K.M. Collins
    • Jan 30, 2020
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

November 4-11, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation