Wintertime trails and fat bike routes abound in Central Oregon 

Gravel riding isn't the only wintertime jam for cycling enthusiasts.

In its most recent newsletter, the Central Oregon Trail Alliance recommended the following trails for winter riding—whether riders have fat-tire bikes, or just the regular ol' trail bikes:

Who said cycling is a warm-weather sport?!

- Blue Belly Trail at Cascade View Trailhead, off Hwy. 126 just north of Maston trailhead

- East Hills trail network in Madras

- 66 Trails network in Prineville

- Sunriver new trails, which COTA believes "may work with fat bikes"

- Maston trail system

- Horse Ridge

- Horse Butte

For Fat Bikers:

For those with bikes that have tires 3.8 inches or wider, the pool of available riding options opens up significantly. COTA recommends riding the winter trails at Wanoga Sno-Park, or any number of snowmobile trails in the Deschutes National Forest. (Yes, fat bikes are allowed on them!)

Fat bikers on those trails should use a front white blinker light and a red rear blinker light, as well as wearin reflective material. Stay to the right side of the trail, and yield to snowmobiles! According to COTA's website, "Fat bikers are the newest trail users. In many areas of the country fat bikes are NOT allowed on snowmobile trails. Be happy we can use them."

Winter riders should keep their tires at a lower psi; COTA recommends 5 psi to start with. If riders are losing traction and the snow is not soft, psi is too high.

Visit cotamtb.com for more info.