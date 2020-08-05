 With a Fraction of Its Usual Crowds, Amphitheater to Host Cultural Events | Culture Features | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.
100% Local. No Paywalls.

Every day, the Source publishes a mix of locally reported stories on our website, keeping you up to date on developments in news, food, music and the arts. We’re committed to covering this city where we live, this city that we love, and we hear regularly from readers who appreciate our ability to put breaking news in context.

The Source has been a free publication for its 22 years. It has been free as a print version and continued that way when we began to publish online, on social media and through our newsletters.

But, as most of our readers know, times are different for local journalism. Tech giants are hoovering up small businesses and small-business advertising—which has been the staple for locally owned media. Without these resources, journalism struggles to bring coverage of community news, arts and entertainment that social media cannot deliver.

Please consider becoming a supporter of locally owned journalism through our Source Insider program. Learn more about our program’s benefits by clicking through today.

Support Us Here
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

August 05, 2020 Culture » Culture Features

With a Fraction of Its Usual Crowds, Amphitheater to Host Cultural Events 

Local directors find a stage for their show, "Songs for a New World"

By

As far as local theatre, live music and the arts in general goes, adaptation has become the name of the game. Last week, we detailed the struggles local theater community members were facing when it came to finding outdoor performance space. This week, persistent and creative community members shared how the cultural community is successfully adapting, and major players in local outdoor venues are beginning to actively support the arts.

Whereas the Bend Parks and Recreation District remains firm on its decision to ban public park performances until further notice, Les Schwab Amphitheater is opening its metaphorical doors to local talent.

The cast of &quot;Songs For a New World,&quot; who will perform at Les Schwab Amphitheater on Aug. 21. - MUSICAL IMPRESSIONS STUDIOS
  • Musical Impressions Studios
  • The cast of "Songs For a New World," who will perform at Les Schwab Amphitheater on Aug. 21.

Local directors Angelina Anello-Dennee and Craig Brauner experienced previous success in scouting an out-of-the-box venue for their show, "Songs for a New World." The first show will take place drive-in style in the New Hope Church parking lot in Bend. But as Anello-Dennee and Brauner reported, the message of this specific show lends itself to a bigger audience.

The two directors are friends with a member of the local theatre community, John Kish, who recently opened a plant shop [Somewhere That's Green] in the Old Mill District—giving him a unique "in," they said, since the Old Mill and the Les Schwab Amphitheater are managed by the same team. Kish set up a meeting between Anello-Dennee, Brauner and Brent Joseph, the operations manager at the Amphitheater. The directors said the Amphitheater team was excited about the opportunity to showcase local talent.

"They were very interested, mostly because our show really respects state guidelines," Anello-Dennee said. "They're excited to support community events that can stay within those guidelines. It's really nice to be able to work with them this way, because I know it's not normally something that they do."

“I think it’s awesome that Les Schwab is even considering supporting local talent. I know people want to see Josh Groban and Brandi Carlile. But there is a local need for performance space.”—Craig Brauner tweet this

Brauner added, "I think it's awesome that Les Schwab is even considering supporting local talent. I know people want to see Josh Groban and Brandi Carlile, but there is a local need for performance space. I feel our strength as directors is that we've really allowed ourselves to move beyond traditional 'theater space.' We're starting to embrace the fact that anything could be a viable space; it could be the Amphitheater, it could be this drive-in stage that we put up. We're realizing that we don't just need the Tower Theatre or CTC [Cascades Theatrical Company] if we want to put on a show. It's encouraging us to think outside the box a bit."

For those familiar with the usual size of Amphitheater crowds, they might find a different experience this time around. "When we were requesting licensing, we found that Les Schwab could house up to 8,000 people," Anello-Dennee explained. "In order to maintain guidelines, we'll only be selling 200 tickets in total. We got the OK to sell 250, but we wanted to leave a little wiggle room for our volunteers and our tech people. We'll only allow up to 10 people in a group; everyone will be wearing masks and social distancing."

As Brauner puts it, you can't stop a creator. "Creation is only stopped when the creator stops creating. I like being presented with obstacles and challenges. We're following the 'stage directions' of the world right now, and we're piecing this thing together."

While they've said some adjustments have been difficult to navigate, both Anello-Dennee and Brauner noted that community support had been consistent and crucial.

"I'm really grateful to the community for being so supportive," said Anello-Dennee. "I'm not a production company by any means. They offered us 'COVID pricing;' not charging us full-price for the venue has really been a gift. I'm so grateful for the outpouring of generosity from the community."

Songs for a New World
Fri., Aug. 21, 7pm
Les Schwab Amphitheater
344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend
$20


About The Author

Cayla Clark

Cayla Clark

Cayla graduated from UCLA with a degree in playwriting, soon after realizing that playwriting is not a viable career option. Fortunately, this led her to journalism, and she is thrilled to be part of such a unique and fun-loving team. Upcoming local events? Send them her way!
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Culture Features »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Sober Holidays

    Sober Holidays

    Abstaining from booze in a town that loves to drink
    • by Cayla Clark
    • Dec 24, 2019

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Socially Responsible Investing- Evaluating Sustainable Investments

Staff Pick
Socially Responsible Investing- Evaluating Sustainable Investments - Online

Tue., Aug. 11, 6-6:45 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Culture Features

  • Culture Features »

    No Live Music? Look to the Streets.

    • by Kyle Switzer
    • Jul 29, 2020
    As COVID-19 continues to restrict local venues, musicians are taking their gigs outdoors More »

  • Culture Features »

    Stay Off My Lawn

    • by Cayla Clark
    • Jul 22, 2020
    Bend Park and Recreation District prohibits all outdoor events, to the frustration of local thespians More »

  • Culture Features »

    Grownology: The Garden that Grows Up

    • by Kyle Switzer
    • Jul 15, 2020
    The creator of a local vertical farming company talks about conserving water while growing fresh food for the needy More »
  • More »

Give Guide


View Online

More by Cayla Clark

  • Dance, No Matter What

    Dance, No Matter What

    Think you can't plan a dance performance online, without partner interaction? A group of local Acro Fusion dancers prove you can
    • by Cayla Clark
    • Aug 5, 2020
  • A First for Bend

    A First for Bend

    Lava Terrace Cellars brings Bend its first winery, sustainability and award-winning vintages
    • by Cayla Clark
    • Aug 5, 2020
  • After Two Positive Tests, Lessons Learned

    After Two Positive Tests, Lessons Learned

    The co-owner of Jackson's Corner and Parilla Grill had two employees test positive for COVID-19. Now he has advice for other business owners in managing the unknown
    • by Cayla Clark
    • Jul 29, 2020
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

August 5-12, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation