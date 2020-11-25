 With a Spike in Cases, Capacity Concerns for Oregon's ICUs | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

November 25, 2020 News » Local News

With a Spike in Cases, Capacity Concerns for Oregon's ICUs 

The spike in Oregon's COVID-19 numbers is causing Oregon's Intensive Care Units to see an increase in patients

By

The spike in Oregon's COVID-19 numbers that began in early November is causing Oregon's Intensive Care Units to also see an increase in patients. According to the most recent data from the Oregon Health Authority, Region 1, which includes the majority of the Portland metro area, had 337 staffed ICU beds available, with 278 occupied as of Nov. 24. Region 7, which includes Bend, Central Oregon and much of eastern Oregon, had 47 beds available as of Nov. 20, with 41 occupied. Data from St. Charles Health System, which services Bend, Redmond, Prineville and the surrounding areas, showed that 21 of St. Charles Health System's 30 ICU beds were full (or 70% occupied) as of Nov. 23.

On Nov. 20, the Oregon Health Authority reported it was changing the way it tracks cases in COVID-19 testing. Now, instead of reporting the number of new people tested, it is tracking the number of tests administered.

Occupied hospital beds as of Nov. 24, the most recent statewide data available as of press time. - COURTESY OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY
  • Courtesy Oregon Health Authority
  • Occupied hospital beds as of Nov. 24, the most recent statewide data available as of press time.

"Early in the pandemic, we measured the number of new people tested," OHA explained in an email. "People who tested negative were counted only once, no matter how many negative tests were administered to them. That provided an accurate count of people with COVID-19, but it has had the effect of undercounting the number of COVID-19 tests that were actually performed.

"Since then, testing has expanded and the state's capacity has increased significantly, and that is leading to a recalculation of testing that will be based on the number of tests administered."

That change moved Oregon's most recent percent positivity calculation from 12.9% to 6.7%.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

"While the percentage is lower now, it's still above the level that would indicate declining spread and a safe level to fully reopen schools and businesses," said OHA Director Patrick Allen.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

In a Week Focused on Gratitude, Supporting the Local Economy Should Play a Big Part
Shop Local 2020
Waiting Week Payouts Begin for Unemployed Oregonians
Letters to the Editor 11/26/20
Pete Kartsounes Steps into New Age
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
CLOSED: Thanksgiving Day

CLOSED: Thanksgiving Day - High Desert Museum

Thu., Nov. 26, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

Give Guide

Donate to 75 local nonprofits,
now through Dec. 31
Earn great thank-you gifts!

 Click here to get started


More by Nicole Vulcan

Current Issue

Issue Cover

November 25-December30, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation