With Dining, What's Indoors? What's Out? 

The two-week freeze that began Nov. 18 is continuing in Central Oregon's Deschutes and Jefferson counties, along with a number of other counties in the state—but with a relaxation of some rules. Under the current framework announced Dec. 1, restaurants can offer in-person dining for up to 50 people, but only outside. In the 21 counties remaining under the freeze, no in-person dining is allowed.

Nicole Vulcan

With some bars and restaurants erecting tents outside their buildings in order to offer some type of outdoor dining, it begs the question, at what point does a tent become an indoor space instead of an outdoor one?

"'Outdoor space' means an open-air space, which may have a temporary or fixed cover, such as an awning or roof, so long as the space has at least 75% of the square footage of its sides open for airflow," explained Emily Freeland, environmental health specialist for Deschutes County Health Services. Under that definition, a tent with screens that allows air to flow in and out could be fully enclosed, while a tent with solid material wouldn't cut it. That definition of "inside" versus "outside" has been in place since the Phase II reopening guidelines were released earlier in the year, Freeland said in an email, with new guidelines specific to the current freeze expected to be released later this week.