Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 02, 2018 News » Local News

Women at Work 

National Women Build Week empowers women and families

By
Ann Kelly, a volunteer with Bend Area Habitat for Humanity, uses a table saw to modify a cabinet shelf at the new construction site Monday. The nonprofit is building two new homes at NW 17th Street and NW Hartford Street. - KEELY DAMARA
  • Keely Damara
  • Ann Kelly, a volunteer with Bend Area Habitat for Humanity, uses a table saw to modify a cabinet shelf at the new construction site Monday. The nonprofit is building two new homes at NW 17th Street and NW Hartford Street.

In the week leading up to Mother's Day, Habitat for Humanity is holding its 11th annual National Women Build Week, May 7 through May 12.

For one week in May, women across the U.S. will volunteer their time to help build new homes for low-income families. While spotlighting the difficulties women face in achieving home ownership, the event primarily aims to help families build strength, stability and independence through affordable housing.

According to the Bend Area Habitat for Humanity website, 75 percent of their homeownership applicants are single women. The organization seeks to not only empower these women through homeownership, but the more than 98,000 women across the U.S. who have volunteered their time at Women Build events since 1991.

"It's a very tangible volunteer opportunity, I think that's another draw to a lot of people when they come and build with Habitat," said Brenda Jackson, Bend Area Habitat for Humanity volunteer coordinator. "They can drive by 10 years later, with their baby that they haven't even had—that's 10 years old now—and say, 'Before you were born, I helped build this house.'"

Habitat for Humanity is an international nonprofit that builds low-cost homes and offers mortgages set to 30 to 33 percent of the income of families who qualify for their program. The Bend Area Habitat for Humanity builds and sells around nine homes a year to low-income families and individuals, according to Robin Cooper Engle, Bend Habitat's director of development. She said a few of the stipulations for applicants include having a debt to income ratio below 13 percent and a credit score of 620 or higher.

Volunteers work under the supervision of professionals, so no previous construction experience is necessary. Over 50 women have signed up to build two new homes in Bend so far, Cooper Engle said, and it's a good opportunity for women to try something new.

"The women get really excited and really enjoy a variety of things that we're going to have for them to do," said Cooper Engle. "Each year it is just a little bit different depending on where we are in our construction process."

"They can drive by 10 years later, with their baby that they haven't even had—that's 10 years old now—and say, 'Before you were born, I helped build this house." —Brenda Jackson click to tweet

Two homes are currently under construction on a split lot on the corner of Northwest Hartford and Northwest 17th Street. One of the homes will be completed next week with the help of volunteers, Cooper Engle said, who will be putting on the finishing touches, such as landscaping, painting and cleaning it up in preparation for the new owners to move in. The second home is scheduled to be completed in June. Volunteers will be helping to build a carport and a small storage unit. Jackson has worked for Bend Area Habitat for Humanity as the volunteer coordinator for eight years. She said the organization hopes to expand their Women Build events in the coming years to include fundraising for the homes they build.

"A lot of Habitats have teams of women and they will fundraise for the whole house," Jackson said. "In addition to that, their teams do the majority of the work on the house, so it's a true Women's Build house. It's built by the women and funded by the women."

Bend Area Habitat for Humanity hosts four info sessions a year for families and individuals interested in learning more about the homeownership program. The next session is Thursday, May 3 at 4:30pm at the Downtown Bend Public Library.

For women interested in volunteering for National Women Build Week, Bend Area Habitat for Humanity is still looking for volunteers to help landscape on Tuesday, May 8 and Thursday, May 10. Those interested can register online at bendhabitat.org.

National Women Build Week May 7-12, 9am-3pm daily
741 NW 17th Street, Bend
$20/day includes t-shirt and lunch
bendhabitat.org/women-build-2
Homeownership Info Session
Thursday, May 3, 4:30-5:30pm
Downtown Public Library, Bend
Free


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

May 2- 9, 2018

Special Issues

Join Our Newsletter

Latest in Local News

More by Keely Damara

Readers also liked…

  • North America's Oldest Evidence of Man?

    North America's Oldest Evidence of Man?

    Dig uncovers treasures that could be the oldest in the Western Hemisphere
    • by Brian Jennings
    • Sep 14, 2016
  • Septic Shock

    Septic Shock

    Whether you're a homebuyer or seller, you should probably know about the 300-foot sewer rule—costing people tens of thousands in SE Bend.
    • by Brian Jennings
    • Nov 9, 2016

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

Spring 2018 Leaflet

The Leaflet

Spring 2018 Leaflet

Cascades Wedding Show Guide 2018

Cascades Wedding Guide

Cascades Wedding Show Guide 2018

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Best Of

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation