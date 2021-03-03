Women of the Year 2021 

L

A note from our editor:ast year, the Source Weekly—which has long had a Women's Issue coinciding with International Women's Day—joined forces with the Bend Chamber's Women of the Year awards, for one giant event. Quite literally the night of the awards banquet, I arrived a little late due to the fact that I'd written a breaking news story about the arrival of COVID-19 in Oregon. Little did we know that the Women of the Year awards would be the last time many of us would be in a room with that many people, and just how royally COVID-19 would upend all of our lives.This year, with the Chamber focused on supporting businesses through this time, the Source has taken on the Women of the Year awards on its own once again—but not without the support and buy-in of the community. The first step came through a nomination process that anyone in the community could take part in. Then, the honorees from the past four years were invited to help narrow down the nominees—and finally, the past two Source Women of the Year, Jesse Durham (2020) and Erika McCalpine (2019) stood by me to decide the winners. It was truly a community effort, and I thank everyone who took part. Our winner this year may come as no surprise to those who know her. In the same way that none of us knew what havoc 2020 would bring, I don't think Morgan Schmidt had any idea of how her "little idea" to create an online space for pandemic support would change her, and so many others' lives. Enjoy the issue, and congrats to all the honorees!

Woman of the Year: Morgan Schmidt

Pay attention to issues around local social justice, pandemic support, activism or homelessness issues this year and very likely you'll see at least one name repeated in all those spheres: Morgan Schmidt. A pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Bend, Schmidt made a name for herself in 2020 by founding Pandemic Partners, a Facebook group aimed at supporting those who needed help and offering a place for those who wanted to help to do so.



That alone was enough for at least a dozen community members to nominate her for the Source's Woman of the Year award—but Schmidt has also done much more. During the summer of wildfires, Schmidt helped organize a "smoke shelter" at her church, allowing those who live outdoors or in temporary dwellings some relief. The site later served as a temporary winter warming shelter when freezing weather arrived earlier than the planned space was ready for.

Darris Hurst

Schmidt was also resident cheerleader and crowd organizer during the summer's impromptu protest that surrounded two buses containing Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees—where you might have seen her among those on the front line, facing off against federal agents. All of these activities made Schmidt a natural choice for Woman of the Year—and our panel of past Woman of the Year honorees agreed.

Learn more about Morgan Schmidt, in her own words:

"Pandemic Partners started of course in response to realizing coronavirus would be a reality for us here in the United States about mid-March of 2020. It kind of came out of a desire to not just worry about what happens to worship on Sundays, but how do we continue to be a presence of love and to serve our neighbors. And kind of on a whim I thought, maybe if we start a Facebook group where people can connect and help each other, that could be kind of a cool platform. And so Pandemic Partners was born, and it was this really simple premise of, if you need help, make a post and ask for help. And if you can help, comment and connect with that person in a safe way and help them out.

I couldn't really believe the way that we kind of grew overnight—3,000 people joined this movement of kindness in the first 24 hours, I think. And a year later, we have about 12,000 members that are continuing to just practice this radical kindness toward their neighbors. And we started to call it "crowdsourcing kindness," where someone can ask, and you know, we can't fix huge systemic issues, but we can do what neighbors are meant to do and look out for each other.

That kind of surprise growth—I mean, I'm not a Facebook connoisseur or social-media savvy, but I didn't realize the power that kind of energy for love and kindness—that kind of community buy-in—and so really started opening doors for Pandemic Partners as a group and myself as kind of the curator of that space to be involved in some other advocacy work here in Bend. I was shocked to be invited to some pretty big tables; to have conversation around equality and social justice on a grander scale not specific to COVID, but we know that the COVID pandemic has highlighted things that have kind of been in the mix in our community for a very long time—pandemics of poverty, epidemics of racism and the mix of climate change, you can say. So it's been such an honor to be in the position where, in the last year, I have met just some of the most amazing human beings in our community who are doing incredible work. I feel like a child in their presence, just learning from them and becoming aware of some of these people who have been working hard for so long for justice, and so that our whole community flourishes. And for whatever reason, Pandemic Partners has given me a platform to not only connect with these people, but highlight, elevate their work and try to get them some more support.

I keep expecting us to run out of steam. I keep expecting it to just be like a fleeting run—do people really want to help? I don't think that energy ever goes away. I think we just sometimes run out of ideas, or don't know how to help, and so through Pandemic Partners we've got a really cool way of saying, hey, you still got that energy? Here's where you could put it. Here's tangible ways you can actually help your neighbor.

There's part of me that sometimes worries that it'll become less glamorous to care. There's part of me that worries, as we go back to whatever we're going to use for "The New Normal," that we'll start to forget this magic that we tended to, of caring for one another, this going out of our way to advocate, practice radical kindness. I think we all know that in the grand scheme of "normal life," it can move fast, be really insular. We can be more and more separated—which is ironic in a COVID time, where we're told to physically distance, in a way I think that's made us more connected and care for one another. And it's been an experience of solidarity—not one I would wish on any of us. But I think as we get caught back up in the normalcy of life and the everyday freedoms that we all miss desperately, that it is easy to kind of forget that this work needs to continue. It's easy to forget that there's not an on-off switch; it's just always on. The work of justice, the need for kindness continues.

The whole reason I was at First Pres in the first place is that they have been in Bend a long time, advocating for justice for a long time, and they're willing to try crazy ideas around that. So I've really been so honored to have the support of our church, of our board, of the community at large for the most part—you know, can't speak for everybody—but by and large, I think it's been a really powerful way for folks even within our church community, but then of course beyond who might be stuck at home, who might be limited in how much they could physically go out and do to help somebody, they have ways of now connecting and making some things happening. It's really exciting. I think it's been energizing and life-giving.

There's a group of us that formed Clergy for Justice of Central Oregon this past summer. That's a group of us from all over the place within Central Oregon denominations who—many of us have experienced being a clergy presence in protest environments, and knowing that that's more of a new thing for Bend this past year. It's happened before, but certainly not to the extent that I think we've seen last year. It just became really important to us to accompany those leaders as activists and those folks who might be new and coming out for the first time. So, you know, we had conversations around, 'What does it mean for us to model non-violence, to model that peacemaking posture, to model kindness and love that we hope we're showing up to give support to you?"

Community Hero: Carrie McGuigan

Carrie McGuigan, nominated by a co-worker, is a Family Nurse Practitioner working at Planned Parenthood's Bend Health Center. Carrie worked at Deschutes County reproductive health and sexually transmitted infections clinic for seven years before joining the Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette Bend Health Center Team in 2018. Carrie's passion and advocacy for nonjudgmental health care in underrepresented communities made her a great fit at Planned Parenthood. It was this passion coupled with organizational support that allowed the Bend Health Center, under Carrie's leadership, to launch Gender-Affirming Care for the first time ever.

Here's what McGuigan had to say about her life and her work, in her own words.

Darris Hurst

"We know that humanity is extremely diverse, and we've got this social structure that kind of accepts certain categories of people and a very binary way of looking at human beings. But human beings are way more diverse than that. There are a lot of people who are transgender, gender non-binary, gender diverse in some way and don't fit into binary social constructs. Some people will identify in a variety of ways. Some people are seeking gender affirmation to help ease gender dysphoria, which is a severe extreme reaction to one's incongruence—that sense of incongruence in their bodies. Other people are transgender or gender non-binary and know that there are things they want to do to make their bodies more congruent with how they feel inside, without having that extreme gender dysphoria. People can do it with name changes, with pronoun changes, with dress changes and makeup, and ways they present themselves. People can also do it by initiating hormones, and that's where we step in. We can do hormone therapy.

Planned Parenthood is all about promoting and protecting and securing access for people to sexual and reproductive health, and we have broader reach than I had when we were at the County, so I've been able to launch much more into—of course, what everyone knows Planned Parenthood for, which is abortion care, which is a very, very small percentage of what we do—but also, we launched gender-affirming health care in 2016 in the Portland area. And in 2018 I got to take on that role of launching it here in Bend. We weren't sure what the numbers were going to look like—who was going to need our services, and it's been easily well-utilized

I feel like because we have limited barriers to get to our services and our care, people are able to access us. We've been able to serve our local community, and then with the pandemic, we really developed our telehealth capabilities, and now we've been able to do outreach with the entire state. People are calling us for gender-affirming care services from all over the state of Oregon, which has been incredible to be able to open that service up and see that it's a need of a service that was missing in our health care system.

My favorite part is the day when people come in for their initial visit and we talk, we just get a summary of their journey up to that point, what they're seeking, what their goals are, who they have for support, are there any safety concerns for them and just giving a general sense of their overall health and well-being. And then I say, 'OK, well, what pharmacy would you like me to send these hormones to,' and they say, 'Are you kidding me? This is today?'

People break down in tears. People are overjoyed—have huge smiles on their faces. It's so amazing to be part of that journey for somebody to be able to offer that without barrier, without judgement. Without question that is my favorite moment in those visits.

We also partnered with local partners and at around the same time Mosaic Medical was also doing a huge shift in making sure that their services were transgender friendly—also have partnered with them to create a safety net for transgender gender non-binary folks in our community. They offer a wider range of primary care services, which is great and they offer care for pediatrics in gender-affirming care. We're only 18 and over.

There are several organizations locally, within Bend. Out Central Oregon, we have a transgender health coalition. The pandemic kind of made the whole thing crash a little bit, but we're just trying to create a website—which we're still, you know, we'll probably get back to that—with Mosaic, with other independent partners in mental health and voice therapy, other independent primary care providers and create a website so people could come to Central Oregon, find that website and figure out who's supportive. And that can be part of people's support system when they move here or while they're living here.

The qualities I admire in leadership are vulnerability and humility. To be able to see what's going on around you, make sure you can help get more vulnerable marginalized people at the table, and empower them also to be at the table, and to be representing, so that all voices can be heard. I think so often people call this identity politics. Politics is identity. All of our identities go into creating who we are as we represent ourselves and fight for ourselves and advocate for ourselves and try to challenge the institutions and the systems that were established a long time ago to favor only certain parts of our community.

I decided to go into nursing after I spent three years in West Africa living in Ivory Coast doing health education work with the Peace Corps. That was kind of my big entrée into—the world had opened up and I realized diversity in the world was just vast. I came back, and I had been working with international Planned Parenthood there, and doing a lot of work with women, helping them get access to birth control. I came back and went into nursing, did a whole lot of nursing in the hospital setting, and realized I need to get back to my love of public health. I got my nurse practitioner degree in 2010.

Young Hero: Rya Hickey

Nominated by two community members, Rya Hickey is a college student at Oregon State University-Cascades who keeps busy supporting youth and animals. As one of her nominators said, "Rya is an advocate for LGBTQ issues as well as the environment. She has made the Dean's list three years in a row and works. She also makes time to mentor high school students in mock trial competitions. We are lucky to have her in Bend."

Here's more about Rya Hickey, in her own words.

Darris Hurst

"My name is Rya Hickey. I'm 21. I live in Deschutes River Woods in Bend. I'm a student at OSU-Cascades, studying—I did a create-your-own major, but it's focused on communication and culture. I'm working on an honor's thesis focused on social media and the Black Lives Matter movement. I also work at a trail company and equestrian center in Sunriver, and I work in the winters at Cascades Academy coaching the Mock Trial team.

As I was watching this (Black Lives Matter) go down over social media, I was stuck in my house, I had the spare time and I was watching different people with different interpretations of what was happening. And there's folks on both sides supporting and not supporting the movement, and one thing that I found particularly frustrating from my own personal experience was that there was very clearly a binary there. There were two sides to this; you were for it or you were against it, and it was just butting heads constantly. If you believed one side you were wrong by the other side, and there wasn't any discussion.

So, what I'm trying to research is, can we have conversations via social media about these types of things—BLM is one of the bigger ones, but any political thing, there's just such a binary. And so what I want to do is look into, under what circumstances can we actually talk about it? Is it even possible or are we so focused on our own narratives and don't even care about the other side, that's not a possibility. And if that's the case, how do we appropriately handle that?

Outside of the animals I work with—they've been a part of my life forever and it's something that I've always been really passionate about. Music is another one for me. And the natural world; I'm very passionate about the environment and doing what I can to do my part toward offsetting some of the damages we're doing.

I've had my challenges. I've had difficulties with one of my biological parents that I've gotten through, and you know, just the general difficulties of just growing up, especially during a time when there's a lot of societal stress, environmental stress, political stress. Right now, the world is difficult, but the way I've always got through everything is first of all talk about it. Find someone you trust. Talk about your issues. I know a lot of people like to just hold it deep in their soul and not express it to anyone. Talk about it and seek the positive. It's so easy to get wrapped in negative, especially when it's like all the news puts forward when you turn on the TV. There's a lot of negativity, and it's easy to get into the mindset that that's all there is. It gets stressful, and then you get stuck. There's so much positive.

You're seeing political cultures collide, and so something that worries me is with social media and us being able to put ourselves in this bubble of just only seeing our own perspectives—what other problems is that gonna cause? And are we gonna be able to reach an equal ground with each other? But I'm also seeing so much good happening that is just spreading awareness and attempting to educate.

I was shocked to be nominated, let alone to get this, and so I'm really humbled and honored and excited to let people into my nerdy brain."

Emerging Activist: Kerstin Arias

K

Here's more about Kerstin Arias, in her own words.

Courtesy Kerstin Arias

"My name is Kerstin. I will be 25 on Sunday. I was born and raised in Wichita Falls, Texas. I moved here to help my mom run an opiate addiction recovery clinic where then I started college at COCC. I started a family here, where now I have three boys—one that's 12, one that's five, an 11-month-old and our pet dog.

I consider myself an activist. I love my community. I love working with and for my community and serving my community. And yeah, I want to be a person who can help make change in the world and not sit back and wish that I could have done something and it's really what I work and strive for to make this world a better place for my children.

I was with Central Oregon Diversity Project, but I'm not with that organization anymore. But while with that organization I hosted a school supply drive which was able to help over 45 children. After that I also did a costume Halloween drive, so children could have costumes.

I organized a holiday dinner for families, which was able to help over 120 families. We partnered up with Food 4 Less, and we were able to give out certificates.

After that I did a Christmas toy drive, which was able to help over 100 families with their kids and their parents, which was really awesome. We were able to have the kids take a picture with Santa. It's just really, really cool. It made me really happy while following all precautions and you know, with COVID happening.

I also just started my own business where I sell candles. I make candles and oils, soap bars.

I always tell myself I want to be for others what I needed when I was a child, when I was a teenager. I wanted to be a resource. So, that means... being someone that can inspire others and be a resource for many others.

I hope that they [her children] can live in a world where race, sexual orientation or gender or any of that stuff doesn't even matter. Where they can wake up and ask somebody, 'Hey, what's your name?' And that literally be the only question they should have to ask somebody to get to know somebody and want to be their friend. And just live in a world that is full of peace and love and unity for they no longer have the fight—for any of the things that we as people are still having to fight for as our rights. Yes, and you know, obviously to have a great, successful wonderful life and to use their voices and I hope that that's one of the things that I hope that I can teach them as being their mother is, you know to always stand up for what you believe in. Fight for what you are passionate about."