Work in a Beautiful Place 

Artist residencies can be excellent opportunities for artists to spend focused time on their work in an environment away from the demands of daily life. In addition to studio facilities or basic work space, they can offer place-based inspiration: an environment in which artists working in divergent fields can exchange ideas and give artists a sense that their work is valued in both a physical and metaphysical context. Residencies, like exhibitions or grant awards, are cairns along the mountainous trail of artists' careers. Not only do they do the work of enhancing a CV—essentially a very detailed resume—but it can have a major impact on the artist's own perception that their pursuits are, indeed, moving them forward.

Dustin Hamman

The solitude of Summer Lake offers reflective residencies for artists.

A quick online search can help you find a residency just about anywhere in the world—including a few close by: PLAYA, Caldera, Suttle Lake and Pine Meadow Ranch. The one to focus on right now is PLAYA as the deadline to apply is just two weeks away.

PLAYA's gorgeous 75-acre campus is situated at the edge of Central Oregon's Great Basin near Summer Lake, offering residencies of varying lengths throughout the year that "are open to the global community of scientists, naturalists, biologists, designers, sustainability leaders, social practice artists, musicians, visual artists, writers, performing artists and collaborations and individuals engaged in interdisciplinary work or other forms of creative work." Several Oregon-based artists are alums, including Abney Wallace and Ka'ila Farrel-Smith. A testimonial given by former PLAYA resident, writer Matt Runkle, states, "The setting is incredibly beautiful beyond description. I can't believe how productive I was while working here." Sounds perfect, don't you think? Perhaps you should apply.

PLAYA residency deadline

Thu., Aug. 15, 11:59pm

PLAYA

541-943-3983

Apply online at playasummerlake.org/apply-for-residency/

Application fee: $35