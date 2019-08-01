Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

August 01, 2019 Culture » Art Watch

Work in a Beautiful Place 

Deadline ahead for PLAYA artist residencies

By

Artist residencies can be excellent opportunities for artists to spend focused time on their work in an environment away from the demands of daily life. In addition to studio facilities or basic work space, they can offer place-based inspiration: an environment in which artists working in divergent fields can exchange ideas and give artists a sense that their work is valued in both a physical and metaphysical context. Residencies, like exhibitions or grant awards, are cairns along the mountainous trail of artists' careers. Not only do they do the work of enhancing a CV—essentially a very detailed resume—but it can have a major impact on the artist's own perception that their pursuits are, indeed, moving them forward.

The solitude of Summer Lake offers reflective residencies for artists. - DUSTIN HAMMAN
  • Dustin Hamman
  • The solitude of Summer Lake offers reflective residencies for artists.

A quick online search can help you find a residency just about anywhere in the world—including a few close by: PLAYA, Caldera, Suttle Lake and Pine Meadow Ranch. The one to focus on right now is PLAYA as the deadline to apply is just two weeks away.

PLAYA's gorgeous 75-acre campus is situated at the edge of Central Oregon's Great Basin near Summer Lake, offering residencies of varying lengths throughout the year that "are open to the global community of scientists, naturalists, biologists, designers, sustainability leaders, social practice artists, musicians, visual artists, writers, performing artists and collaborations and individuals engaged in interdisciplinary work or other forms of creative work." Several Oregon-based artists are alums, including Abney Wallace and Ka'ila Farrel-Smith. A testimonial given by former PLAYA resident, writer Matt Runkle, states, "The setting is incredibly beautiful beyond description. I can't believe how productive I was while working here." Sounds perfect, don't you think? Perhaps you should apply.

PLAYA residency deadline
Thu., Aug. 15, 11:59pm
PLAYA
541-943-3983
Apply online at playasummerlake.org/apply-for-residency/
Application fee: $35

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Art Watch »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

July 31-August 7, 2019

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Art Watch

More by Cari Brown

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation