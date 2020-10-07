 Working with the Spirit of the Times | Sound Stories & Interviews | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.
100% Local. No Paywalls.

Every day, the Source publishes a mix of locally reported stories on our website, keeping you up to date on developments in news, food, music and the arts. We’re committed to covering this city where we live, this city that we love, and we hear regularly from readers who appreciate our ability to put breaking news in context.

The Source has been a free publication for its 22 years. It has been free as a print version and continued that way when we began to publish online, on social media and through our newsletters.

But, as most of our readers know, times are different for local journalism. Tech giants are hoovering up small businesses and small-business advertising—which has been the staple for locally owned media. Without these resources, journalism struggles to bring coverage of community news, arts and entertainment that social media cannot deliver.

Please consider becoming a supporter of locally owned journalism through our Source Insider program. Learn more about our program’s benefits by clicking through today.

Support Us Here
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

October 07, 2020 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

Working with the Spirit of the Times 

The 14th annual Bend Roots Revival is a go—but the locals' music fest is seeing changes in this pandemic year

By

News flash: Bend Roots Revival, the city's locals' music festival, is happening this year, even amid the pandemic. While it won't be entirely the same, the changes the popular local music showcase is making means more people just may be able to see and hear the action.

This year, people will be able to take part in Bend Roots Revival—happening over Halloween weekend—in two ways: Either in-person, spread-out shows, or virtually, right from the comfort of home.

The Maxwell Friedman Group will be rocking as usual at this year's Roots Revival. - ERICA SWANTEK PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Erica Swantek Photography
  • The Maxwell Friedman Group will be rocking as usual at this year's Roots Revival.

As Mark Ransom, one of the festival's organizers tells me, a big part of the program this year will be social distancing. This will allow Bend Roots to keep things focused on the bands and musicians who are offering their time up to perform. Local bands performing include Indubious, The Maxwell Friedman Group, Juju Eyeball and Profit Drama, among others. Also supporting the festival this year is the newly formed collective of local musicians, the High Desert Music Collective.

"Our organization is going to do everything possible. It's a very weird time. But what I'm saying is, we've been doing this all summer. We're going to do more than I've seen in any regard when it comes to enforcing these rules [at venues]," says Ransom.

For those venturing out to see shows, there will be protocols in place to keep fans and the bands safe. At some stages, areas close around the stage will be for family and friends of those performing only. Stages that need it may have roped-off sections to make sure that people in attendance can be spaced out properly and that there aren't too many bodies. Some stages may even be dry—meaning no alcohol. Ransom notes from his experiences performing over the summer that maintaining a safe space is sometimes hard to do when alcohol is involved.

For those looking to enjoy the tunes back at home, livestreams will be available on the Bend Roots website and will be shown through YouTube. Viewers will see everything that those in-person will see, including interviews with the bands, information and more. This year, fundraising will also be a big component to the festival, and Bend Roots will look to raise money with a larger outreach through live streaming.

"The stuff we're putting out is encouraging people to take the experience in online," says Ransom. "But everyone is going to be able to fan out and enjoy the show [if in-person]."

This year, seven stages across multiple venues will make up Bend Roots: Two each at Worthy Brewing and Silver Moon, one at Cosmic Depot, which will host the singer-songwriters stage, and one stage each at AVID Cider and Spoken Moto.

Ransom says shows will be starting a little later and will also be closing down a little earlier than in other years, in order to maintain compliance with hours of operation regulations during COVID-19. This means that this year there will "only" be around 80 to 85 bands—which is about 30 fewer acts than normal. While Ransom notes the decrease is a 'bummer," he knows it's the right way to do things while "working with the spirit of the times."

"This is the soulful experience the world is craving right now. I want to show we can stay connected and creative through a distance," Ransom tells the Source. "If we want to have success with this that's the way we have to think."

Bend Roots Revival has always been about supporting local music and giving platforms to bands and artists in the community. This year is really no different—it just might feel like that for some who normally would be right down in the pit, dancing and enjoying the show.

"It's about celebrating the bands. It's not a party."

Bend Roots Revival
Oct. 30-Nov. 1
No cover
bendroots.net


About The Author

Isaac Biehl

Isaac is living proof that "Iowa Nice" is actually a thing. A journalism graduate from Iowa State University, he regularly writes about music, the outdoors and the arts/culture scene. Isaac loves the Trail Blazers, backpacking and a good IPA. He plans to one day win Survivor. Your move, Jeff Probst...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Oh, Boo. Is Halloween Canceled?
Easy Fall Maintenance Checklist
What An Earl Wants & Ex To Grind
Free Will Astrology—Week of October 8
The Bubble Tha't Won't Burst
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Sound Stories & Interviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Readers also liked…

  • Artist Fact Sheet: Keith Harkin

    Artist Fact Sheet: Keith Harkin

    The Irishman brings his well-rounded abilities to Bend
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Sep 11, 2019
  • Triple Whammy

    Triple Whammy

    Eric Leadbetter helps bring joy to the music scene, food industry and hospital workers with the St. Charles Meal Mission
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Jun 1, 2020

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Bobby Lindstrom

Bobby Lindstrom - River's Place

Thu., Oct. 8, 6-8 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Sound Stories & Interviews

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    Source Material

    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Sep 30, 2020
    September's best music from Eric Leadbetter, Tuck Hollimon & Anjimile More »

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    Artists Control the Future

    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Sep 23, 2020
    The High Desert Music Collective rolls out a membership program and has big plans for the future of the local scene More »

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    The Tables Have Turned

    • By Hanna Merzbach
    • Sep 16, 2020
    New owner takes over Ranch Records during pandemic and changes name to "Smith Rock Records" More »
  • More »

Give Guide


View Online

More by Isaac Biehl

  • Source Material

    Source Material

    September's best music from Eric Leadbetter, Tuck Hollimon & Anjimile
    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Sep 30, 2020
  • Artists Control the Future

    Artists Control the Future

    The High Desert Music Collective rolls out a membership program and has big plans for the future of the local scene
    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Sep 23, 2020
  • Best Medical Group

    Best Medical Group

    Praxis Health/High Lakes Health Care
    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Sep 16, 2020
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

October 7-14, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation