On July 23, Central Oregon-based glass artist Hezakiah Mecham takes part in a world-record-breaking adventure that brings artists and marble hunters together from around the world. The World's Biggest Marble Hunt sends participants on a quest to find the ultimate prize: a chest filled with $45,000 worth of treasure.

The World's Biggest Marble Hunt takes place simultaneously across multiple social media marble-hunting and hiding groups. Participants travel around the world to predetermined locations with challenges to overcome and checkpoints to cross off. Marbles created by 158 world-renowned glass artists, including Mecham, were hand-picked to be included in the coveted top prize.

click to enlarge Submitted

The collection is currently on display at Clarke Historical Museum in Eureka, California. In addition to the first prize, a second-place treasure chest and thousands of handmade marbles will be hidden around the world for participants to find.

Local treasure hunters don't have to wait or go far to get in on the fun. Mecham is the owner and operator of HeziArt Studio in La Pine and runs a local community marble hunt called Heziart Hiders La Pine Marble Hunt, with over 600 members. Central Oregon art enthusiasts who are interested in a treasure adventure closer to home can get started by joining the HeziArt Hiders La Pine Marble Hunt Facebook group. Source readers may remember us featuring Meacham and his teacher, Chris Davis, in a July 2021 story about the Great Marble Hunt of La Pine. When Davis relocated, Meacham took over the marble hunt in La Pine.

Mecham's local hunts are open to the public, free, and scheduled for every Saturday.

Individual hunters or teams looking to join the World's Biggest Marble Hunt must be registered by July 20 at noon CST. Teams can have up to three people.

The World's Biggest Marble Hunt

worldsbiggestmarblehunt.com