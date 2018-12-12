World's First Cold Brewed Coffee Taproom Grand Opening 

D
on't call it a cafe or a coffee shop! Riff is opening a taproom to serve its cold brewed coffee. At the Dec. 15 grand opening they'll be showing off their full food menu and draft offerings: regular, nitro and hot nitro cold brewed coffee, beer collaborations with Crux Fermentation Project
and Deschutes Brewery
, draft cold brewed coffee cocktails, wine, cider, kombucha and more.
They also say there will be a few other surprises, maybe a barrel-aged cold brew? If you are wondering, cold brew coffee isn't iced coffee, it's brewed in cold water to yield a smoother, less acidic coffee.
Riff Taproom
Sat. Dec. 15., 11am to 9pm
555 NW Arizona Ave., Ste. 30, Bend
458-206-0825
riffcoldbrewed.com