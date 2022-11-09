 WSCAT is Making Strides | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a supporter 
Support local and vocal journalism! Become a Source Insider to help get news and culture to Central Oregon.
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

November 09, 2022 News » Local News

WSCAT is Making Strides 

The Warm Springs Community Action Team empowers community members and promotes community development

By

In 2001, Warm Springs leaders created a community development organization called the Warm Springs Community Action Team. The project was officially established as a nonprofit in 2008 and has been serving the Warm Springs community ever since.

WSCAT is putting successful, supported programs into action and empowering individuals living on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation.

Hacker Architects is Warm Springs Community Action Team's architectural partner and created their design for the new building, expected to be completed in 2025. - PHOTO COURTESY OF WSCAT
  • Photo courtesy of WSCAT
  • Hacker Architects is Warm Springs Community Action Team's architectural partner and created their design for the new building, expected to be completed in 2025.

Chris Watson is the executive director of WSCAT and has been with the nonprofit since 2013. When Watson joined the team, he was managing the Individual Development Account Program, which serves to assist people living with low incomes and low assets move toward financial independence and self-sufficiency. The program helps people achieve those goals by helping them accumulate savings, manage finances wisely and purchase long-term assets. The IDA program is operated by Oregon Housing and Community Services and has grown to be the largest IDA program in all Indian country, according to Watson.

After determining which programs they qualify for, participants of the program are responsible for depositing savings into their accounts, and for each dollar deposited, the IDA program will match $5 to go toward purchasing an asset. Funding for this program comes from state, federal, and private funders. To receive the 5:1 matching in savings, participants must also attend financial skills courses and asset specific education.

"Participants gain not just financial capital to operate a business, but also intellectual capital to enable them to be really successful and have a fighting chance," Watson said.

Many IDA program participants are looking to open and promote businesses. Watson said land access makes it hard for people on the reservation to acquire brick-and-mortar locations. Almost all the land on the reservation is federal trust land, and it is difficult to acquire and maintain. Right now, there are only 12 brick-and-mortar businesses on the Warm Springs reservation, according to Watson.

"It's a leasing system," Waston said. "So, people get these long-term leases, but they actually don't own the land on which their homes (or businesses) rest, which means they don't build that asset in the same way someone does in Madras or Redmond or Bend, towards their home."

That's where the idea for the Commissary Project came to life and into action. Because of complications with geographic isolation, commercial codes and outside entities setting up businesses, WSCAT decided to construct a commissary building that is expected to be completed in 2025.

"Why does a nonprofit organization decide that we're going to build a business incubator with retail and office space and a food cart pod and a commercial kitchen?" Watson said. "It is because really, it's such a hard process for individuals."

This project will provide a space for Warm Springs businesses to start, grow and thrive without the stress of finding a piece of land to start a brick-and-mortar, according to Starla Green, tribal member and general manager for the project.

Green is involved in every piece of making the building a success, from the building of the structure to the interior design to the policy writing to all the operations of businesses entering the final project.

After WSCAT met with tribal leaders about what the community wanted out of this project, they decided the historic 5,000 square-foot historic wooden commissary structure should include a food cart pod, shared workspace, business office rentals, a full commercial kitchen, a coffee shop/deli, pop-up business space, public bathrooms, a salon and a gathering space.

Green is also the food cart manager/trainer for WSCAT. She founded, owns and manages a training program for the popular food cart in Warm Springs, the Twisted Teepee, which serves traditional foods from the region, including huckleberry butter, dried wild game, canned salmon dishes, fry bread and more. The cart will one day be a part of the commissary food cart pod.

Another area of focus for WSCAT is expanding its youth programs. Over 40% of the population on the Warm Springs reservation is under the age of 18, and it's a growing community, according to Watson.

For the past two years, WSCAT has held summer youth programs to provide a safe learning space for children and access to outside opportunities. Last year the program learned about financial skills, CPR training, cooking traditional foods and future careers. Participants also went to the Moda Center for Trail Blazers games, visited regional organic farms and attended the Oregon Association of Minority Entrepreneurs Conference where kids got to do their own micro business planning and pitches.

With more funding and planning, WSCAT expects to have more youth programs next year, according to Watson.

More information on the Warm Springs Community Action Team Commissary Project is available on its website at wscat.org.

About The Author

Allie Noland

Allie Noland

Allie graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in journalism and public relations. She loves writing articles that have anything to do with arts and entertainment. When she’s not writing, you can find her skiing, playing volleyball, backpacking, gardening and checking out local restaurants.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Veterans Day

Veterans Day - High Desert Museum

Fri., Nov. 11, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    Building Community, Literally

    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • Nov 9, 2022
    Kôr Community Land Trust leverages donations and partnerships to help working families build generational wealth More »

  • Local News »

    Cranston On Trial

    • By Jack Harvel
    • Nov 9, 2022
    Police, bar staff and Ian Cranston's fiancee testify during the first week of arguments in the long-anticipated trial over Cranston's shooting and killing of Barry Washington More »

  • Local News »

    Shepherd's House After The Lighthouse

    • By Jack Harvel
    • Nov 9, 2022
    Shepherd's House opened up its navigation center in June, and has been expanding services since. Next stop: Redmond More »
  • More »

More by Allie Noland

Current Issue

Issue Cover

The Source Weekly November 10, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide Fall 2022

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation