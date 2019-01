Facebook.com/River's Place

Wubba's BBQ Shack

787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend

541-213-2121

wubbasbbqshack.com

fter six years, Wubba's BBQ Shack is permanently closing its brick and mortar restaurant on Layton Avenue, due to the sale of the building. On Facebook they stated, "we will be seeking out another location in the future." Until then you can find Wubba's BBQ Shack at the food cart at River's Place across from Costco.