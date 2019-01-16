Search
January 16, 2019 Food & Drink » Chow

Year of the Pig at Spork 

By
According to the Chinese zodiac, 2019 is the year of the pig. The animal represents good fortune, wealth and luck. To celebrate, Spork is hosting a Lunar New Year Dinner with a plated and buffet Far East feast. An a la carte custom bar menu will be available and there are two seatings for the evening. Tickets can be purchased in person at Spork. 
click to enlarge A Thai food buffet. - CANSTOCKPHOTO.COM
  • Canstockphoto.com
  • A Thai food buffet.

Lunar New Year Dinner at Spork
Mon., Feb. 4, 5:30pm or 8:30pm
937 NW Newport Ave., Bend
541-390-0946
sporkbend.com
$43 adults, $10 kids 12 and under
