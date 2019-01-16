Year of the Pig at Spork 

A
ccording to the Chinese zodiac
, 2019 is the year of the pig. The animal represents good fortune, wealth and luck. To celebrate, Spork
is hosting a Lunar New Year Dinner with a plated and buffet Far East feast. An a la carte custom bar menu will be available and there are two seatings for the evening. Tickets can be purchased in person at Spork.
click to enlarge
-
Canstockphoto.com
-
A Thai food buffet.
Lunar New Year Dinner at Spork
Mon., Feb. 4, 5:30pm or 8:30pm
937 NW Newport Ave., Bend
541-390-0946
sporkbend.com
$43 adults, $10 kids 12 and under