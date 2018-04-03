Your pets are cute, and dirty too 

click to enlarge
pring is here and along with all the other spring cleaning items, it’s time to clean Fido and Mitten's areas as well.
Don't worry, it's not that bad.
Check out these eight tips for pet owners, courtesy of Bend Pet Express.
Sanitize your pet’s food storage areas
. Oils from pet food left in storage containers can cause issues for cats and dogs. The blog said it’s best to clean containers each time you refill them, or simply leave food in its original packaging within the container.
Go through your pet’s toys.
Slobbery dogs, and cats that wander through their litter boxes don’t have the cleanest mouths or paws. The blog recommends cleaning rubber toys on the top rack of the dishwasher using vinegar—don’t worry, the smell will go away—and tossing any damaged toys. For soft toys, just throw them in the dryer to get rid of dust mites.
Inspect food and treat expiration dates.
All food should be used within a month, and remember to keep it in a cool, dry place.
Clean your pet’s equipment.
Collars can get stinky over the winter. Put them in a bowl with pet shampoo, soak for 15 minutes, then rinse and air dry. It’s also a good time to check and replace grooming supplies that are broken or past their expiration date.
Wash your pet’s beds and crates.
Beds can attract dirt, dander and grime. If your bed has a removable cover, place it in the wash machine on cold—making sure your detergent is dye and harsh chemical free—then put in the dryer for 20 minutes before air drying.
Replace vacuum and air filters.
These hide dander, among other things.
Clean furniture and carpets. If you’re already grooming your pets regularly, BPE says you’re ahead of the curve. But in the spring, it’s time for a good vacuuming, or professional cleaning. BPE recommends a HEPA air filter if doing your own vacuuming.
Manage waste areas
by picking up after winter and cleaning those litter boxes. Snow can bury poop in the yard, bogging down poop scooping. Now that spring is here, go out and give the yard a good once-over.