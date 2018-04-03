Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 03, 2018 News » Local News

Your pets are cute, and dirty too 

Here's what to do about it

By
click to enlarge Try not to fall all over yourself. Cuddle pups n kittens in da house. - FLICKR
  • Flickr
  • Try not to fall all over yourself. Cuddle pups n kittens in da house.
Spring is here and along with all the other spring cleaning items, it’s time to clean Fido and Mitten's areas as well.

Don't worry, it's not that bad.

 Check out these eight tips for pet owners, courtesy of Bend Pet Express.

Sanitize your pet’s food storage areas. Oils from pet food left in storage containers can cause issues for cats and dogs. The blog said it’s best to clean containers each time you refill them, or simply leave food in its original packaging within the container.

Go through your pet’s toys. Slobbery dogs, and cats that wander through their litter boxes don’t have the cleanest mouths or paws. The blog recommends cleaning rubber toys on the top rack of the dishwasher using vinegar—don’t worry, the smell will go away—and tossing any damaged toys. For soft toys, just throw them in the dryer to get rid of dust mites.

Inspect food and treat expiration dates. All food should be used within a month, and remember to keep it in a cool, dry place.

Clean your pet’s equipment. Collars can get stinky over the winter. Put them in a bowl with pet shampoo, soak for 15 minutes, then rinse and air dry. It’s also a good time to check and replace grooming supplies that are broken or past their expiration date.

Wash your pet’s beds and crates. Beds can attract dirt, dander and grime. If your bed has a removable cover, place it in the wash machine on cold—making sure your detergent is dye and harsh chemical free—then put in the dryer for 20 minutes before air drying.

Replace vacuum and air filters. These hide dander, among other things.
Clean furniture and carpets. If you’re already grooming your pets regularly, BPE says you’re ahead of the curve. But in the spring, it’s time for a good vacuuming, or professional cleaning. BPE recommends a HEPA air filter if doing your own vacuuming.

Manage waste areas by picking up after winter and cleaning those litter boxes. Snow can bury poop in the yard, bogging down poop scooping. Now that spring is here, go out and give the yard a good once-over.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

March 28-April 4, 2018

Special Issues

Join Our Newsletter

Latest in Local News

More by Chris Miller

Readers also liked…

  • Clash in the Canyonlands

    Clash in the Canyonlands

    Some want to turn a giant swath of land in Southeast Oregon into a National Monument. Others think it's a waste of time.
    • by Brian Jennings
    • Aug 24, 2016
  • North America's Oldest Evidence of Man?

    North America's Oldest Evidence of Man?

    Dig uncovers treasures that could be the oldest in the Western Hemisphere
    • by Brian Jennings
    • Sep 14, 2016

Special Issues & Guides

Spring 2018 Leaflet

The Leaflet

Spring 2018 Leaflet

Bend Nest - February 2018

Digital Bend Nest Editions

Bend Nest - February 2018

Cascades Wedding Show Guide 2018

Cascades Wedding Guide

Cascades Wedding Show Guide 2018

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Best Of

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Restaurant Guide 2017

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2017

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation