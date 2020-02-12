 Zwickelmania 2020 | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

February 12, 2020 Food & Drink » Chow

Zwickelmania 2020 

Where to sample the brewtastic goods

By

Judging by the number of people at area breweries nearly any night of the week, Central Oregonians don't need a special event to entice them to celebrate Oregon's craft beer scene. BUT, we're also guessing that a special event isn't a reason not to celebrate, either.

Sat., Feb. 22 is Zwickelmania, a statewide event heralding the love of craft beer. Thirty Oregon breweries collaborated on a limited-run Zwickelmania beer, to be canned and available at participating breweries. Sales from the "State of Excitement IPA," a West Coast IPA, go to benefit the Oregon Brewers Guild.

It&#39;s that time again, to get your zwickel on. Here, Stephen Helwig at Baerlic Brewing Co talks beer. - CRAIG MITCHELLDYER
  • Craig Mitchelldyer
  • It's that time again, to get your zwickel on. Here, Stephen Helwig at Baerlic Brewing Co talks beer.

Here's where locals can take part, with each brewery doing various events that can include tours, meet the brewer events and of course, samples.

-Bend Brewing Company
-Bevel Craft Brewing
-Boneyard Beer
-Bridge 99 Brewery
-Cascade Lakes Brewing's Redmond location
-Craft Kitchen & Brewery
-Crux Fermentation Project
-Deschutes Brewery & Deschutes Pub
-GoodLife Brewing
-Immersion Brewing
-McMenamins
-Silver Moon Brewing
-Sunriver Brewing Co.'s Sunriver location
-Wild Ride Brewing
-Worthy Brewing

Zwickelmania
Sat., Feb 22. 11am-4pm
(Portland locations celebrate Sat., Feb 15)
oregoncraftbeer.org


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

February 12-19, 2020

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Chow

More by Nicole Vulcan

  • Love Your Neighbor

    Love Your Neighbor

    A series of forums, aimed at creating an open door to get to know people of color in our community
    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Feb 12, 2020
  • Source Weekly Update Podcast 2/6/20

    Source Weekly Update Podcast 2/6/20

    A tiny home village for vets, the Meissner Nordic Luminaria and posing the question: Is Larry and His Flask still a band?
    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Feb 5, 2020
  • The Impeachment Trial is Over

    The Impeachment Trial is Over

    Here's what Oregon's delegation in Washington, D.C. had to say about it
    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Feb 5, 2020
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation