Zwickelmania 2020 

Judging by the number of people at area breweries nearly any night of the week, Central Oregonians don't need a special event to entice them to celebrate Oregon's craft beer scene. BUT, we're also guessing that a special event isn't a reason not to celebrate, either.

Sat., Feb. 22 is Zwickelmania, a statewide event heralding the love of craft beer. Thirty Oregon breweries collaborated on a limited-run Zwickelmania beer, to be canned and available at participating breweries. Sales from the "State of Excitement IPA," a West Coast IPA, go to benefit the Oregon Brewers Guild.

Craig Mitchelldyer

It's that time again, to get your zwickel on. Here, Stephen Helwig at Baerlic Brewing Co talks beer.

Here's where locals can take part, with each brewery doing various events that can include tours, meet the brewer events and of course, samples.

-Bend Brewing Company

-Bevel Craft Brewing

-Boneyard Beer

-Bridge 99 Brewery

-Cascade Lakes Brewing's Redmond location

-Craft Kitchen & Brewery

-Crux Fermentation Project

-Deschutes Brewery & Deschutes Pub

-GoodLife Brewing

-Immersion Brewing

-McMenamins

-Silver Moon Brewing

-Sunriver Brewing Co.'s Sunriver location

-Wild Ride Brewing

-Worthy Brewing

Zwickelmania

Sat., Feb 22. 11am-4pm

(Portland locations celebrate Sat., Feb 15)

oregoncraftbeer.org