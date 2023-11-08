BendNest Bookshelf: Just SNOW Already!

click to enlarge Howard McWilliam

Written and illustrated by Howard McWilliam



What would you do if your family said it might snow today? Build a snowman? Go sledding? One boy is excited to play outside and puts on his snow clothes: "Nothing is as fun as snow!" It's cold but it's not snowing...yet. The boy looks out his window. Nothing. He checks again. Still nothing. But he is only looking up at the sky and misses all the activity on his street. Everything reminds the young boy of snow – even milk and sugar. Young readers will see the mayhem and activities happening all around the boy's neighborhood and wonder what will change as each page turns. What are the birds doing next? Did they move the couch? Where is all the water coming from? What would you do while waiting for snow? Engaging and interactive, filled with snowy thoughts, neighborhood adventures and funny moments, this is a wonderful book to explore with the whole family. Cheerful illustrations are included all the way to the last page—watch out for the snowball!