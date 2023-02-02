Best of the Nest 2023

As Central Oregon's trajectory points to growth and more growth, (in fact, we're the seventh fastest growing city in the nation!), a slew of new family-oriented businesses are popping up to cater to our every need. Thankfully, there are some inspiring local ones setting the standard for quality by going above and beyond expectations. Who are your favorites? Who do you trust when it comes to your family's care? Cast your votes and decide who will take the Best of the Nest!
BEST of the Nest Ballot Categories
BEST HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS
Best Pediatrician
Best Pediatric Clinic / Practice
Best Children's Dental Practice
Best Children's Orthodontist Practice
Best Children's Optometrist Practice
Best OB
Best Midwife
Best Doula
Best Alternative Healthcare Practice for Children and Families
Best Speech Therapist / Pathologist
Best Veterinarian
BEST OF EDUCATION
Best Supplemental School Program
Best Day Care
Best Preschool
Best Tutor
Best Learning Specialist
Best Arts Instruction
Best Music Instruction
Best Day Camp
Best Summer Camp
BEST OF RECREATION
Best Place for a Playdate (indoor)
Best Martial Arts School
Best Kids Yoga
Best Dance Studio
Best Youth Sports Organization
Best Place for a Child's Birthday Party
Best Family Night Out
Best Place for Outdoor Family Fun
BEST OF DINING
Best Kids Menu
Best Family Restaurant
Best Kid-Friendly Brewery
Best Place for a Sweet Treat
Best Family Take-Out
Best Grocery Store
Best Parents' Date Night
BEST OF SHOPS & SERVICES
Best Children's Clothing Store
Best Children's Consignment Store
Best Toy Store
Best Photographer for Children and Families
Best Nonprofit Serving Children
Instructions
1. Please submit only one ballot
2. Fill in at least 10 categories
3. Vote for locally owned businesses (no big boxes)
4. Vote for one business no more than twice
5. Mail or drop off print copies to: 704 NW Georgia Ave., Bend, OR 97703
6. Cast your vote online at: bendnest.com by 4pm, February 26
7. Tell all your friends!