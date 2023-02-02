Best of the Nest 2023

As Central Oregon's trajectory points to growth and more growth, (in fact, we're the seventh fastest growing city in the nation!), a slew of new family-oriented businesses are popping up to cater to our every need. Thankfully, there are some inspiring local ones setting the standard for quality by going above and beyond expectations. Who are your favorites? Who do you trust when it comes to your family's care? Cast your votes and decide who will take the Best of the Nest!



BEST of the Nest Ballot Categories



BEST HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS

Best Pediatrician

Best Pediatric Clinic / Practice

Best Children's Dental Practice

Best Children's Orthodontist Practice

Best Children's Optometrist Practice

Best OB

Best Midwife

Best Doula

Best Alternative Healthcare Practice for Children and Families

Best Speech Therapist / Pathologist

Best Veterinarian





BEST OF EDUCATION

Best Supplemental School Program

Best Day Care

Best Preschool

Best Tutor

Best Learning Specialist

Best Arts Instruction

Best Music Instruction

Best Day Camp

Best Summer Camp





BEST OF RECREATION

Best Place for a Playdate (indoor)

Best Martial Arts School

Best Kids Yoga

Best Dance Studio

Best Youth Sports Organization

Best Place for a Child's Birthday Party

Best Family Night Out

Best Place for Outdoor Family Fun





BEST OF DINING

Best Kids Menu

Best Family Restaurant

Best Kid-Friendly Brewery

Best Place for a Sweet Treat

Best Family Take-Out

Best Grocery Store

Best Parents' Date Night





BEST OF SHOPS & SERVICES

Best Children's Clothing Store

Best Children's Consignment Store

Best Toy Store

Best Photographer for Children and Families

Best Nonprofit Serving Children





Instructions



1. Please submit only one ballot

2. Fill in at least 10 categories

3. Vote for locally owned businesses (no big boxes)

4. Vote for one business no more than twice

5. Mail or drop off print copies to: 704 NW Georgia Ave., Bend, OR 97703

6. Cast your vote online at: bendnest.com by 4pm, February 26

7. Tell all your friends!