Best of the Nest 2023

Get your votes in today!

As Central Oregon's trajectory points to growth and more growth, (in fact, we're the seventh fastest growing city in the nation!), a slew of new family-oriented businesses are popping up to cater to our every need. Thankfully, there are some inspiring local ones setting the standard for quality by going above and beyond expectations. Who are your favorites? Who do you trust when it comes to your family's care? Cast your votes and decide who will take the Best of the Nest!

BEST of the Nest Ballot Categories

BEST HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS 

Best Pediatrician

Best Pediatric Clinic / Practice 

Best Children's Dental Practice 

Best Children's Orthodontist Practice 

Best Children's Optometrist Practice 

Best OB 

Best Midwife

Best Doula 

Best Alternative Healthcare Practice for Children and Families  

Best Speech Therapist / Pathologist 

Best Veterinarian

BEST OF EDUCATION  

Best Supplemental School Program  

Best Day Care 

Best Preschool 

Best Tutor  

Best Learning Specialist 

Best Arts Instruction  

Best Music Instruction  

Best Day Camp 

Best Summer Camp

BEST OF RECREATION  

Best Place for a Playdate (indoor)   

Best Martial Arts School 

Best Kids Yoga  

Best Dance Studio 

Best Youth Sports Organization  

Best Place for a Child's Birthday Party 

Best Family Night Out

Best Place for Outdoor Family Fun

BEST OF DINING

Best Kids Menu 

Best Family Restaurant 

Best Kid-Friendly Brewery

Best Place for a Sweet Treat  

Best Family Take-Out

Best Grocery Store

Best Parents' Date Night

 BEST OF SHOPS & SERVICES

Best Children's Clothing Store 

Best Children's Consignment Store 

Best Toy Store 

Best Photographer for Children and Families  

Best Nonprofit Serving Children

Instructions

1. Please submit only one ballot

2. Fill in at least 10 categories

3. Vote for locally owned businesses (no big boxes)

4. Vote for one business no more than twice

5. Mail or drop off print copies to: 704 NW Georgia Ave., Bend, OR 97703

6. Cast your vote online at: bendnest.com by 4pm, February 26

7. Tell all your friends!

