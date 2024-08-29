Can You Dance Like A Peacock?

click to enlarge Hannah Abbo

Ready to spin, whirl, twist, jump, bounce and move around? "People love to dance! But did you know that animals also love to dance?" See a peacock's fluttering feathers, gazelles leaping and dolphins splashing. This is a unique and interactive picture book. It will keep everyone moving and grooving. Each colorful illustration is beautiful and filled with fun facts about animal behavior. Watch a Spanish dancer sea slug glide or a group of pink flamingos march. Are you ready to dance? Dynamic dancers descriptions are included in the back of the book.