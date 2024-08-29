 Can You Dance Like A Peacock? | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Bend Nest Parenting Magazine
Back to Source

Can You Dance Like A Peacock?

Words by Rekha S. Rajan Pictures by Hannah Abbo

By

click to enlarge Can You Dance Like A Peacock?
Hannah Abbo

Ready to spin, whirl, twist, jump, bounce and move around? "People love to dance! But did you know that animals also love to dance?" See a peacock's fluttering feathers, gazelles leaping and dolphins splashing. This is a unique and interactive picture book. It will keep everyone moving and grooving. Each colorful illustration is beautiful and filled with fun facts about animal behavior. Watch a Spanish dancer sea slug glide or a group of pink flamingos march. Are you ready to dance? Dynamic dancers descriptions are included in the back of the book.

Help make local journalism happen

We're in this together! Join the Source Weekly Members and help us attain our goal of community empowerment through local news.

More Bookshelf
All Bend Nest
Comments (0)
Add a Comment
BendNest Fall 2024
Digital Edition

Previous Issues

  • My Book and Me

    By Linda Sue Park Illustrated by Chris Raschka

    By Reviewed by Paige Bentley-Flannery, Community Librarian

    My Book and Me

  • Nest Bookshelf: A Bear, A Fish, And A Fishy Wish

    Recommended by Paige Bentley-Flannery, Community Librarian, Deschutes Public Library

    By Reviewed by Paige Bentley-Flannery, Community Librarian

    Nest Bookshelf: A Bear, A Fish, And A Fishy Wish
More »
More »
For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

© 2024 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation