Career-Changed K9 Finds a Forever Friend

Abby Durrell, a 10-year-old homeschooler in Sunriver, Oregon, was struggling with anxiety and stress due to various medical conditions that caused speech delays, balance issues and blurred peripheral vision. "In May of 2020 we ended up in the ER where she was diagnosed with chiari malformation [a condition where brain tissue invades the spinal canal]," said her mom, Liz Durrell. "Then in January 2021, she underwent surgery to release the pressure in her brain and on her spine."

The numerous doctor visits and specialist sessions were difficult for Abby. "Even though we'd explain why things were happening, intellectually she wasn't tracking at her age," said Liz. "There was a time when we were going up to Seattle every other week to see a physical therapist."

To help alleviate Abby's worry, the Durrells researched options for getting an assistance dog. "My husband and I were looking at would there be any dog that would help Abby with her anxiety, even at a doctor's office, where we needed to do things like take an MRI," said Liz. "We looked at dogs for autistic kids, but the cost was between $20,000-30,000 and might have a two to three year wait time."

Fortunately, a friend suggested the Guide Dogs for the Blind K9 Buddy Program. "Guide dogs must work in dynamic, changing environments, and be confident around traffic, crowded spaces and unpredictable sounds and sights," said Kelsey Gilbert, K9 Buddy Program Manager. "Some dogs lack the necessary resilience for this work but display many wonderful traits, including an inherent desire to connect with people. These dogs make excellent K9 Buddies."

So, Liz applied, and a few months later Abby got to meet her new companion, Zinny, a three-year-old career-changed yellow lab.

"The calming effect on Abby has been amazing. Just amazing," said Liz. "This is the best dog I've ever seen."

From the beginning of their relationship, Zinny seemed to know what Abby needed. "Abby would come inside from playing and just need a quiet moment," said Liz. "Zinny would come over and Abby would lay next to her. Abby needed that touch and calming effect."

"Zinny loves to lick my face," said Abby. When Abby feels anxious, she lays on the ground and Zinny comes over to her. "Zinny licks, that's her thing," said Liz. Zinny also spends time with Abby's siblings, Jacob and Esther. "Zinny loves all the kids, but she knows Abby is her job," added Liz.

And Abby knows Zinny is her job. "I brush her, feed her, make sure she has water and walk her every day," said Abby. In addition to walking 2 miles, Abby and Zinny build forts in the backyard and go to the park every day.

"Zinny likes to run around and get the zoomies," added Abby.

While Zinny was in her formal training period, her trainers at the Boring, Oregon campus noticed Zinny's sensitivities to loud noises, a trait that would not bode well for a visually-impaired owner. However, her disposition and training would make her an ideal K9 Buddy, so she "changed careers."

"While K9 Buddy dogs are amazing, they are pets," said Gilbert. "The fraudulent service dog issue can have a great impact on people with disabilities who depend on the ability to bring their service dogs with them for a mobility aid, medical alert or other types of assistance." Guide Dogs for the Blind clearly outlines that the dogs are not trained to perform a specific task to mitigate an individual's disability. "Therefore, they aren't service dogs and do not have access rights under Americans with Disabilities Act," added Gilbert.

When the Durrells take Zinny out for a walk in a public place, they often put a vest on her to signal that Zinny is more than a pet. This is to alert others to control their dog and keep it away from Zinny. While Zinny's training is to ignore other dogs, off-leash dogs are a real concern. "Your dog may be great, but off-leash, it's Abby's anxiety," said Liz.

The K9 Buddy program serves both children over five and adults. In addition, all K9 Buddy teams are eligible for the organization's Veterinary Financial Assistance program, which covers medical expenses for the life of the dog.

"We are so excited to expand the reach of this life-changing program," said Gilbert. "We planned our expansion to unfold in stages to keep our growth manageable and ensure we could continue our high standards of client service." Starting out serving 10 western states, the program expanded to all 50 states at the end of 2022 and will be expanding services into Canada next year.

For Abby, Zinny has been a blessing. "I want people to know that the organization's heart is for dogs being companions to people, to be therapy to people and to be helpful to people," said Liz. "These phenomenal dogs are trained at no cost for children or adults. That's a very special thing."

To learn more about or to donate to the Guide Dogs for the Blind, visit its website at guidedogs.com.