Crabby Kids

This Spring Break, if you're looking for a road trip destination in Oregon, why not jet over the mountains to the coast? Springtime is a great time to catch your own dinner — namely Oregon's state crustacean, the meaty, sweet and decadent Dungeness crab. In Oregon's port towns, it's fun to watch the commercial fishing boats come and go and unload their catch of the day. You could also crab from a private dock that specializes in making the experience a breeze for all ages. Here's how to do it.

click to enlarge Don Frank

Crabbing Basics

Start by visiting a local shop or dock, where the experts will help you rent a crab ring, bait, crab gauge (for measuring keepers) and bucket. You'll also need to purchase your shellfish license at any local sport shop.

Once you're set up, hit the dock, and know that it's a good idea to have your kids wear a personal flotation device, which the shop may provide. Pro tip: To find the best times to go, consult a local fishing-supply store for expert advice.

After you bait the ring (use gloves if you don't want dirty hands), toss it in the water and wait a few minutes. Kids love tossing the ring in the water but may require some help. After some time (ask the locals how they're biting), pull up your line and see if you've nabbed a tasty crustacean that's large enough to keep. It may be a while, so bring chairs, water, snacks and games to help the little ones pass the time.

Keepers must measure 5.75 inches across the back. All females (which have shorter abdominal flaps) and small males must be released to ensure a healthy population. These simple practices are what made Oregon's Dungeness crab industry the first certified sustainable in the world. See the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife's excellent "How to Crab" page for details.

Enjoy Your Crab

Once you've pulled up your crab, many dockside spots will cook your catch for you, so you can take your freshly steamed crab out back and enjoy a picnic. If you don't catch anything, don't despair: many docks have a large selection of fresh crab ready for purchase, which you can also have cooked on-site or take home to enjoy. If you do bring it home for dinner, check out Oregon's Dungeness crab recipe page (oregondungeness.org) for inspiration — from crab cakes to crab chowder and the best way to prepare a whole crab.

Here's where to find fresh crab to enjoy with the kids along Oregon's 363 miles of coastline.

click to enlarge Don Frank After some time (ask the locals how they’re biting), pull up your line and see if you’ve nabbed a tasty crustacean that’s large enough to keep.

North Coast

Kelly's Brighton Marina (kellysbrightonmarina.com) and Jetty's Fishery Marina & RV Park (jettyfishery.com) are within a mile of each other just north of Rockaway Beach, so if one is crowded, go and check out the other spot. Both make the crabbing experience as easy as possible for everyone in the family, with picnic tables for enjoying your catch (or fresh purchase). At Jetty's Fishery, you can order cups of chowder with crackers and smoked fish, and you can find a small selection of beverages in the on-site store.

If you're looking for a more DIY experience — without assistance on-site — rent your gear in town and head to one of Oregon's tranquil bays, like Nehalem Bay (just south of Manzanita) or Nestucca Bay (just south of Pacific City), for a more rustic adventure.

Buy fresh crab: Hanthorn Crab Company in Astoria, Warrenton Deep Sea in Warrenton, Bay City Fish Peddler in Bay City and Bell Buoy of Seaside.

Central Coast

Chelsea Rose Seafood at port docks 3 and 7 in Newport is a historic fishing vessel that operates as a middleman to sell fresh tuna (and canned), halibut, salmon, crab, lingcod and rockfish directly from the dock. This and other floating shops are excellent places to ask questions and purchase seafood since they're designed to deal directly with the public.

If you want to really earn your catch, try your hand at the shores of Alsea Bay in Waldport or Yaquina Bay in Newport, some of the Coast's most bountiful waterways.

Buy fresh crab: Winter Hawk Seafood in Newport, Local Ocean Seafoods in Newport, South Beach Fish Market in South Beach, Newport Fish Peddler and Krab Kettle in Florence.

click to enlarge Don Frank Once you’ve pulled up your crab, many dockside spots will cook your catch for you, so you can take your freshly steamed crab out back and enjoy a picnic.

South Coast

With little freshwater influence, the shores around Coos Bay are some of the state's most abundant for shellfish. That's great news for families looking for a nice catch. The Umpqua River Estuary, near Winchester Bay, is another gorgeously uncrowded gem ripe for exploring. Make sure to follow the posted guidelines and maps for designated crabbing areas.

Buy fresh crab: Fishermen's Wharf in Charleston, Chuck's Seafood in Charleston, Sportsmen's Cannery Seafood Restaurant in Winchester Bay, Fishermen Direct in Gold Beach and BC Fisheries in Brookings.

If You Go:

Know that public restroom facilities may be limited at these sites, so plan ahead before you visit.

Bring a chest or cooler with ice for your fresh purchases.

Have different forms of payment available to avoid surprises.

If you're at a dock, be mindful of lots of activity happening around the boats; keep an eye on children and leave pets at home.

Remember to leave Oregon's natural areas cleaner than you found them; pack out what you packed in.

Many thanks to TravelOregon.com, where this article was published originally.