click to enlarge Christina Guiley

Summertime adventuring is what we live for in Central Oregon. The lakeside strolls, river wading, tadpole catching and lazy paddles fill our idyllic summer days. If your kids are anything like mine, they can often be found rock jumping, traipsing barefoot around campsites and scrambling up any tree in their path. As we let kids be kids and explore to their heart's content, we as parents expect lots of cuts, bruises and blisters to follow.

To help you prepare for your family outings this summer, we set off to build the perfect travel-ready first aid kit to accompany you on any day or overnight adventure. This kit fits perfectly in a backpack or cooler and has just what you need for your little explorers' scrapes and tumbles.

click to enlarge Christina Guiley

What's Inside

Adventure Medical Kit Ultralight/Watertight Kit .5

Coming in at only 4 ounces, this bag is super lightweight and takes up minimal space. It comes pre-filled with basic first aid supplies to treat any common outdoor injury. The watertight feature is a big must for floating and other waterside activities.

The Bug Thing

Don't let a mosquito welt or bee sting ruin the weekend. The Bug Thing is a suction tool that removes insect saliva and venom to minimize impact. Removing the poison lessens itching, stinging and swelling from mosquito, wasp and ant bites.

Lavender Hand Sanitizer

Spray sanitizer is an excellent natural remedy for taking away the itch from insect bites. It has antiseptic properties that prevent bites from getting infected and provides relief. Bonus – the lavender scent is both calming and soothing.

Wet Ones

Antiseptic wipes are also a staple to wipe hands free of germs before treating a scrape or wound, if clean water and soap aren't available.

Mole Skin and Scissors

There really is nothing that will ruin a day hike or river adventure quicker than a nasty blister. Luckily, mole skin can cover a hot spot and prevent water and hiking shoes from further rubbing tender feet. Simply cut a strip of mole skin and cover raw skin. Small sewing scissors are also useful to cut the covering to size.

Welly's Bandages

Having some cool bandages of different sizes in your kit is a must. Welly's are flexible and come in all sorts of playful prints (even glow in the dark), and there's just something fun about this brand that kids love! Throw a handful in your kit and cover up those owies in style.

Lollipops

Lollipops can cure just about anything. Have some on hand to soothe tears after a fall or bruise; they're easy to tuck into the first aid kit for a quick distraction. Want to skip the artificial ingredients? Yum Earth's Organic Pops are recommended and kid-approved.

Kid's Dramamine

Car sickness can put a major damper on any road trip. Kids Dramamine is an excellent item to have on hand to get ahead of the gurgles from those off-the-beaten-paths. Put a few in a Ziplock and throw in your kit so you're prepared.

Kid-safe Melatonin

Late night s'mores, star-gazing and excited giggles can make for some long camping nights. Have a few of these at the ready in a Ziplock inside your kit for times when amped-up kids can't seem to settle.

STEM Natural Bug Spray

Natural bug spray, made from botanicals, with a pleasant smell is a must when mosquito season is in full swing around the Cascade lakes. Spray the little ones at the trailhead for an itch-free outing.

Alba Botanica Mineral Sunblock

Although this may not fit directly in your kit, keep a mineral sunscreen nearby for easy access to protect sensitive skin from the high-altitude sun.