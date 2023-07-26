Edible Creations

There's nothing quite like cool, delicious fruit on a warm autumn day! Let's take it to the next level and create a piece of art. Like a flower arrangement but made with cutouts of fruit, this DIY project showcases the colorful, plump bounty of the season.

click to enlarge Maile Mason

These edible bouquets make great eco-friendly centerpieces for back-to-school pool parties, birthday bashes or riverside picnics. Need a gift for a friend or relative? Imagine showing up to your neighborhood block party or family Thanksgiving table with such a beautiful contribution!

Edible arrangements are sure to wow! While store-delivered arrangements can cost upwards of $75, simple DIY versions can be made for a mere fraction of the cost.

STEP #1

Gather the supplies. A simple vase, stylish mason jar or reed basket can be easily thrifted or purchased new. Consider tying on a wide, sparkling ribbon or twine for a little extra flair! You'll also need some wooden skewers, cookie cutters and a good old-fashioned melon baller, plus a sheet pan, scissors and paper towels to keep everything clean and organized.

STEP #2

Buy the fruit. Take a trip to your local farmers market or grocery store to see what's in season. Think about the color, texture, variety and theme you want to explore. For your classic multi-purpose arrangement, aim for bright, vivid colors reminiscent of wildflowers, such as grapes, melons, apples, oranges, kiwis, plums, strawberries, etc.

click to enlarge Maile Mason

STEP #3

One important consideration is your base material where the skewers will be placed. Slice a medium-sized cabbage, watermelon or cantaloupe in half and place it flat side down in your container. You could also experiment with a pumpkin or squash. If your base is relatively thick and sturdy, it should hold your skewers.

STEP #4

Wash and dry all produce and set out the paper towels and sheet pans. Slice fruit into 1" pieces and press firmly with your cookie cutters to create the shapes you want. Bright yellow pineapple flowers are a classic choice, and you can also include red watermelon hearts, orange cantaloupe stars, green honeydew leaves or any other fun shapes. Cantaloupe spheres made with melon ballers make great flower centers!

click to enlarge Maile Mason

STEP #5

Next, attach your skewer to your base material (pro-tip: you may need needle nose pliers to firmly stick it in) and begin placing the fruit on the skewers. Vary the height of your pieces to create a fuller effect. Use grapes as fillers in between hearts, stars and flowers. If you want to add a dash of romance, you can even add some chocolate covered-strawberries in between!

click to enlarge Maile Mason

As you put together your kitchen creation, talk to your children about their favorite fruits and vegetables. Luckily, this is one art project that's 100% non-toxic and safe for little ones to munch on as they work.