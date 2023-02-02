Editor's Note Spring 2023

click to enlarge SW

In this part of the country, spring takes its sweet time revealing the promising signs of rebirth and renewal. That's OK, we can wait! It won't be too long before the brilliant green shoots make their appearance, and we enjoy some extended warmer days.



In the meantime, there's plenty to do to prepare for spring. Number one on the agenda is a little spring cleaning. Annette Benedetti has numerous ideas for getting the kids involved while having a ton of fun in Parenting.

As we celebrate Valentine's Day this month, consider the many different types of love in your world. Nicole Blume shares not only some Greek mythology surrounding the holiday, but also some creative ways to spoil loved ones.

In concert with Valentine's Day, discover National Random Acts of Kindness Day. Since children learn by observation, why not take a moment to practice this concept within the community? In Trending, check out numerous ideas for giving back.

Here at Bend Nest, we're also busy sharing the love and so can you. Turn to the "Best of the Nest" ballot. We're celebrating those family-centered businesses that surpass expectations on the daily. Share this opportunity with your friends, cast your votes and look for results in our next issue!

The phrase, "it takes a village," rings true in so many ways. In Culture, learn about a local group, Thoroughly Modern Productions, that supports youth and adults coming together to perform musical theater. Catch one of their final performances of "The Sound of Music" at the Tower Theatre.

Believe it or not, it's time to make plans for the 2023-24 school year. With so many education choices, you'll want to schedule a tour with a few schools. Learn some important tips in Education.

We have a guest writer this issue, Joshua Phillips, N.D., who shares his wisdom about fever in Health.

You won't want to miss our Kids in Action section: Skye Knox was recently named one of the top 30 middle school students in the nation for her science project on cloud seeding. This teen is one smart cookie!

Happy Valentine's Day! Enjoy the beautiful spring...