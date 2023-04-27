Editors Note Summer 2023

What a sight to behold—a line of ducklings trailing proud parents as they navigate the river currents, a bucking kid goat frolicking in the field and a nest of peeping chicks visible from the window. Here, at my house, we also have a new baby! Poppy is a bouncing Aussie/heeler puppy who is melting our hearts and hoarding our attention.

click to enlarge SW Angela Switzer with her puppy, Poppy.

With spring in the air and summer just around the corner, Central Oregon comes alive this time of year. Shedding the layers and getting the family outside is certainly top priority. May I recommend spending a Saturday adventuring out to the farms, ranches and vegetable stands in the area?

As agritourism expands into Central Oregon, there are ample choices for experiencing firsthand where food and other local products come from. In addition to some weekend entertainment, supporting small-scale farmers just makes sense on so many levels. (Don't be surprised to find more baby animals sprinkled in amongst the vegetables).

This issue is a readers' favorite! Spend a moment with the results of "The Best of the Nest" and see who's dominating the categories. From best dance studio to best obstetrician, you'll want to be in the know and support these top-tier community businesses. Thank you for voicing your opinions and congratulations to the winners!

With every issue, I am inspired by certain individuals in our community who are nudging us all in the right direction. You'll read about Annika Huang, a talented competitive swimmer who's pushing through the ranks at a tender young age. You'll hear of the dedicated teachers fortifying our community at the Alyce Hatch Center and learn about a new leadership team taking the reins of the Children's Museum of Central Oregon.

We are so fortunate to have such an engaged readership with which Best Nest has grown over the years. Being a parent is... well...difficult. It is our aim to be there every step of the way as a resource for you during the journey. If there is a particular topic of interest you'd like us to explore, don't hesitate to drop us a line and we'll get the wheels rolling.

Enjoy the sun and this season of rebirth!