Getting a Jump Start

These educational and career paths options include:

These classes are for those students whose skills, abilities and interests are exemplary. In general, honors classes progress more quickly, cover more material and go into more depth than standard classes.

Advanced Placement: These rigorous courses are college-level offerings tied to national curricula, require special teacher training and culminate in an exam that when successfully passed, may translate to a college credit. They offer consistently rich and challenging material that pushes driven students.

International Baccalaureate: Bend Senior High School is an authorized IB World School that offers a rigorous IB Diploma Program. This is a district-wide program that all Bend-La Pine Schools students may complete.

Career-Technical Education: All local high schools now offer CTE classes. In these courses, students learn content and develop skills while earning high school credits in industries that offer graduates high-wage, high-demand job options.

Dual Credit/College Now: College Now is a partnership between Central Oregon Community College and area high schools in which students can earn college credits in a high school class. These credits can transfer to all Oregon public colleges and universities.

Spanish Immersion: There is also a dual immersion (Spanish) program at Caldera High School where students can become bilingual while earning their high school degree.

What college & career-focused learning programs look like at local high schools



Many of the Bend-La Pine high schools offer a combination of expanded learning opportunities. Offerings available at each school can be found on individual school websites. Honors classes are available at every location.

The following is an example of how specific programs look at different high schools across the region.

The AP Program at Summit High School

Summit High School's average AP exam pass rate was a whopping 74% in 2021! The school offers 21 AP classes in Art History, Art Studio, Biology, Calculus (AB, BC), Computer Science, French, US Government & Politics and more.

IB Classes at Bend Senior High School

Students who participate in this program have the potential to earn college credits. Individuals can participate in the program by taking one or more IB courses (graded on a 5.0 scale), or by pursuing the IB Diploma. To receive the diploma, they must take courses in six IB subjects (Science, Mathematics, Language & Literature, Language Acquisition, Arts and Individuals & Societies), three at a higher level and three at a standard level. They must also complete IB Program requirements of Theory of Knowledge, Extended Essay and Creativity-Action-Service.

CTE Classes at La Pine High School

La Pine High School offers a robust CTE program that was developed according to the Oregon Department of Education's criteria for CTE Pathways. Pathways offered include Manufacturing and Metals, Business Management, Criminal Justice and Law and Forestry: Natural Resources.

As students progress through a sequence of courses in a pathway, they develop skills and knowledge that are aligned with a potential career field. Students may complete the pathway and continue their study of that field after high school, however, there is the potential for these students to have developed the knowledge required to enter the career field directly after high school.

Dual Credit/College Now at Mountain View High School

This program is available to all students, and dual credit courses are available in a variety of CTE programs as well as in standard core subjects like math, language arts, science and social studies. Additional options include classes in agriculture science, automotive, business, health and more. A highlight of this program is that college credits earned can be put toward meeting community college certificates or university degree requirements at other community colleges and universities across the U.S.

While the high school years are a time for preparing for life after graduation, they can also give students a jump start on their future. It's important to note that there are programs for all types of students, regardless of interest and ability. Make sure to check in regarding your child's learning options before the new year begins.