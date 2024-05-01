Health Expert Q&A

click to enlarge Submitted

Q: I know my kids need to eat healthier, but I don't know where to start. There are so many convenient pre-packaged food options that I seem to fall into the trap of buying what's easiest. How can I reset my way of thinking?

A: Eating processed foods is at the heart of our modern-day health crisis. I recommend starting by reading ingredients. Visit your own pantry and educate yourself on what you are eating. When you come across a word you don't recognize in the ingredient list, research it. Chances are it's a processed chemical that is not real food. Our bodies are not meant to digest chemicals and, instead, require whole natural foods. Focusing your meals on whole foods is a lifestyle shift that takes time and patience. Kids who grow up on pre-packaged food are not quick to give that up! I recommend starting slow and practice cooking every single day. Every night, I put on a cute apron, turn on my favorite tunes, pour my one glass of wine and use that time to chat with my kids and husband. The dinner table is meant to be a safe space: praise your children when they try new things and never scold when they refuse new foods. Model for them how they should be eating, and remember, they are watching you! Teach them the difference between whole foods and chemical-laden foods. Set yourself up for success: each week write down your meal plan, buy or order your groceries and try to stick to it. We are our children's best advocates for a healthy future.

Q: My kids, ages five, seven and 10, all complain constantly before dinnertime while I'm cooking. I try to make sure we are eating healthy, but no one likes anything! Is there a way to please them?

A: Cooking dinner every night for a family is often thankless work that can feel like a slog. I hear of parents making multiple meals for picky eaters or of kids who eat no dinner, then binge on granola bars at bedtime. When it comes to family mealtime, first and foremost, I recommend getting the kids involved so they're invested in the food. Start by writing a list of everyone's favorite vegetables, fruits and proteins – you'll be surprised at how many they list. Additionally, investigate some of their personal preferences, since kids often struggle with the presentation, not the food itself. (Some need their meal separated into parts, some require dipping sauces, etc.) Let kids help meal plan by allowing them to choose from a cookbook or scroll through your saved Pinterest recipes. Bring them into the kitchen and let them cut the onions or peel the potatoes, for example. They'll learn how to cook by experiences like smelling the spices and watching the sauce simmer. Learning to love good food is not an immediate process; it takes time and patience. Don't give up and make it a priority to foster a positive experience around food.

Q: Our family is so busy that we never seem to sit down for meals together. Often, we are grabbing food and eating it in the car between activities. I hear of families who prioritize dinnertime, but that is not us. Help!

A: Our busy world keeps us from prioritizing our own health and that of our children. We know that slowing down and eating together is important, but it's hard to do. Prioritizing nutrient-dense meals not only sets up our children for success, but it also teaches them that food matters and is essential. We are the best advocates for our children's health and what they learn. I recommend to all my busy families to pre-plan their week of food with their schedule in front of them. If you know that Tuesdays are slammed with sports, make that your crockpot day or make double the dinner the night before for healthy leftovers to bring in a thermos or to eat right after school. Make it a priority to sit down together at the dinner table three to four nights a week. Food is not just about nutrients, it's also about connection and building lasting bonds with our kids.