 Life's Important Moments: Paid Leave Oregon Provides Support to Employees | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Bend Nest Parenting Magazine
Back to Source

Life's Important Moments: Paid Leave Oregon Provides Support to Employees

By

click to enlarge Life's Important Moments: Paid Leave Oregon Provides Support to Employees
Adobe Stock

Expecting or adopting a child? Have a family member who needs care? This year, a new program, Paid Leave Oregon, makes things easy for employees to take time off without fear of losing their job. The program provides people who work, own businesses or run organizations in Oregon easy access to paid leave benefits, so they have the support they need for themselves or their families.

Most employees who work in Oregon are covered by Paid Leave Oregon and even part-time or seasonal workers may qualify. Many employees are eligible to receive 100% of their wages for a qualifying event.

Beginning January 1, employees and large employers began paying into the program. After September 3, workers will be able to apply for this benefit which allows them to take up to 12 weeks of paid time off in a year. In addition, their job is protected while they are away.

Due to the pandemic, the program was delayed a couple of years even though lawmakers approved it in 2019.

Learn more at: familyconnectscentraloregon.org

About The Author

Angela Switzer

One of the original members of the Source team, Angela remembers the days of ringing fax machines and crying babies when the newspaper operated out of her home. She loves all things outdoors, especially mountain biking with hubby, trail running and cooking gourmet meals, while camping in her beloved Eurovan. Her...

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Nest News
All Bend Nest

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Bend Nest

BendNest Spring 2023
Digital Edition

Previous Issues

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

More by Angela Switzer

More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Nest News

More »

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation