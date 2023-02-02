Life's Important Moments: Paid Leave Oregon Provides Support to Employees

click to enlarge Adobe Stock

Expecting or adopting a child? Have a family member who needs care? This year, a new program, Paid Leave Oregon, makes things easy for employees to take time off without fear of losing their job. The program provides people who work, own businesses or run organizations in Oregon easy access to paid leave benefits, so they have the support they need for themselves or their families.



Most employees who work in Oregon are covered by Paid Leave Oregon and even part-time or seasonal workers may qualify. Many employees are eligible to receive 100% of their wages for a qualifying event.

Beginning January 1, employees and large employers began paying into the program. After September 3, workers will be able to apply for this benefit which allows them to take up to 12 weeks of paid time off in a year. In addition, their job is protected while they are away.

Due to the pandemic, the program was delayed a couple of years even though lawmakers approved it in 2019.

Learn more at: familyconnectscentraloregon.org