My Book and Me

click to enlarge Chris Raschka

What is your favorite book? This is a collaborative story about reading together, reading alone or reading your favorite book over and over again. What brings you joy? Reading to your dog or goldfish? Discover the happiness of reading books that take you around the world or simply comfort you at home. You might read inside, at a favorite park or late into the night. Raschka's illustrations capture each emotion and location beautifully. This picture book is filled with imagination, curiosity and memorization of words. What character do you choose to be? Celebrate books and reading with this delightful read-aloud for the whole family.