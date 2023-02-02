Talented Youth: Central Oregon Symphony Announces Winners of Young Artist Competition

After receiving a record number of submissions from young musicians across the country, the Central Oregon Symphony Association announced the winners of the 2022 annual Young Artist Competition for those 18 and under.



First place was awarded to Kenneth Ma, cellist, who received $1250, second place went to Richelle Si, pianist, who received $1000 and third place went to Cara Wang, cellist, who was awarded $750.

Participants playing an instrument were required to perform a movement from a standard concerto and singers were to prepare an aria or similar selection lasting approximately 15 minutes.





All three winners will be featured at the Winter Concert Series taking place at Bend Senior High School on February 25 and 26.





For tickets and to find out more: cosymphony.com



