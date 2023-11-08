Traditional Craft

Long before store-bought toys, parents around the world made creative, homemade playthings for children. Here in the Americas, many indigenous peoples used natural materials sourced from the land to craft lovely toys treasured among generations. One such iconic toy is known as the "corn husk doll." When properly dried, corn husks could be weaved into mats, baskets and doll-like figurines, which were often accented with horsehair, beads or dried flowers. Corn husk dolls were also used by some cultures for ceremonial purposes.



Today, native artists still create beautiful dolls made from dried corn husks in the traditional style of their cultures. Modern parents can appreciate this beautiful artform by crafting their own dolls with their children, (Hint: the dolls make great centerpieces for the family holiday table).

1: Gather Supplies

If you're fortunate enough to know a local farmer or gardener who grows heirloom corn, you may be able to snag colorful purple, pink and red husks that will make your doll pop! However, the classic light golden husks still work perfectly.

You can order dried husks online or visit a specialty grocery store like Colima Market or Whole Foods to pick them up locally. About six to eight husks will be used for a larger "adult" doll, while about two to four husks can make a smaller "child-size" doll.

You'll also need a large bowl of water, some strong string or twine, optional cotton balls, scissors and any decorations you may wish to add (i.e., yarn, felt, dried flowers, etc.)

2: Pre-Soak

Next, separate your husks and gently place them in the water bowl one by one to soak for about ten minutes with a weight on top to keep them submerged, until they're soft and pliable. (Otherwise, dried husks will crack when you attempt to shape them.) After they've soaked, lay them out on a towel and gently blot off any excess water.

3: Create the Head

Place an even number of husks (two, four, six or eight) on top of one another, making sure the pointy tops are evenly lined up together. Use your string to tie a firm knot about an inch from the top of the pile. Stand your doll up and open the husks to opposite sides, like opening a book from the center spine.

Next, flip the husks over the knot and tie a second knot in the same spot; this will create a smooth, clean, ball-shaped head for your doll. If you are struggling to get the shape of the head just right, it may help to place a small cotton ball in the fold.

4: Make the Arms & Chest

Making arms is easy! Simply roll a single husk into a cylinder and tie off each end to make little hands.

Next, place the rolled-up arm husk in the center of the doll, right beneath the head. Make sure there are an even number of husks draped on both sides of the arm as you slide it in. By tying another string below the arm, you'll create a waist for your doll and have a clear head, torso and lower body.

5: Lower Body

If you want your doll to be wearing a skirt, leave it just as it is. To add volume so that your doll stands up on a table, you can cut a piece of cardstock into a cone with a hole on top and slip the doll into the cone. Then cover the cone with fabric to create a full skirt.

If you want to create legs, simply cut down the center of your doll and tie off each piece at the bottom with little feet. Adorable!

6: Decorate!

At this point, you have endless decorating options. You can keep your doll simple or hot glue yarn on top for hair, cut out clothes from felt or add dried flowers or colorful beads. You can also paint the husks or use different color husks to create aprons, hats or other accessories. Use your imagination and have fun!