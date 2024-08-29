Warm Creature Comforts

This time of year, when the weather turns chilly, families tend to move inside and head to the kitchen. And why not? These easy recipes are perfect for a family gathering. Get the kids involved and enjoy the heavenly smells wafting through your haven. These recipes are simple, tasty and sure to bring a smile to any child's face!

Macaroni and Cheese

Ingredients:

2 cups elbow macaroni

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 cups milk

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Cook macaroni according to package directions and drain.

In a saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in flour and cook for 1 minute.

Gradually add milk, stirring constantly until the mixture thickens.

Remove from heat and stir in cheese until melted.

Add cooked macaroni to the cheese sauce and stir to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste.







click to enlarge Adobe Stock

Pizza Bagels

Ingredients:

4 plain bagels, split

1 cup pizza sauce

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

Toppings of choice (pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, etc.)

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C).

Spread pizza sauce over each bagel half.

Sprinkle shredded cheese on top of the sauce.

Add desired toppings.

Place bagels on a baking sheet and bake for 10-12 minutes or until the cheese is melted and bubbly.

Let cool slightly before serving.







click to enlarge Adobe Stock

Banana Pancakes

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 tbsp sugar

2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt

1 cup milk

1 egg

2 tbsp melted butter

1 ripe banana, mashed

Butter or oil for cooking

Instructions:

In a bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder and salt.

In another bowl, mix together milk, egg, melted butter and mashed banana.

Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir until just combined.

Heat a non-stick skillet or griddle over medium heat and lightly coat with butter or oil.

Pour 1/4 cup of batter onto the skillet for each pancake. Cook until bubbles form on the surface, then flip and cook until golden brown.

Serve with maple syrup, sliced bananas or your favorite toppings.







click to enlarge Adobe Stock

Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal

Ingredients:

1 cup rolled oats

2 cups milk or water

1 apple, peeled, cored and chopped

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tbsp brown sugar

A pinch of salt

Instructions:

In a saucepan, bring milk or water to a boil.

Stir in oats, chopped apple, cinnamon, brown sugar and a pinch of salt.

Reduce heat to low and simmer for 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the oatmeal is thick and the apples are tender.

Serve warm with a drizzle of honey or a splash of milk if desired.