click to enlarge Source

Faith, Hope and Charity isn't known for being a wedding venue, but when it is, it's really special. The vineyard was planted in 2010, but the business had its first wedding in 2008. The number of yearly weddings at the vineyard varies, but this year, there are only five. With an attention to detail and great views, one can see why this venue is desirable.

Being a vineyard, Faith, Hope and Charity is always in charge of the beverages. However, when it comes to food, the venue is a lot more flexible. According to Cindy Grossman, the owner, people have a choice of bringing their own vendor, or leaving it up to the vineyard to make the food or make arrangements for them. If someone wants a special menu, Grossman said, they can create it, bringing in special chefs to make any meal imaginable.

click to enlarge Julianna LaFollette Getting their "best" on, from left, are Lydia Urhausen, Makala Capon and Cindy Grossman.

The bride and groom are invited to choose any part of the 30 acres provided to them. The event can take place in the vineyard or by the pond. "They can do almost anything they want," said Grossman. Another notable detail about this venue is that weddings are completely private. Guests will have the whole site to themselves.

Grossman believes that the wine is the number one thing that makes the vineyard a top venue. "We are the premier winery in Central Oregon." Aside from the tasty beverages, Grossman said that the vineyard staff goes above and beyond when it comes to making an event feel special.

Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards

click to enlarge Julianna LaFollette

70450 Lower Valley Dr., Terrebonne

541-526-5075

faithhopeandcharityevents.com







Second place: Aspen Hall