click to enlarge Source

The story of Feast Food Company sounds like the emerging, classic tale of young up-and-comers of Central Oregon: Two longtime service-industry people live and work in Bend, get priced out of Bend, buy a house in Redmond and decide to invest in their new community, so they open a food cart business that goes so well that it fairly quickly turns into a brick-and-mortar restaurant.

Perhaps the toughest part of this process, for those who are fans of Feast's food, is that there was something of a wait between the closure of the cart and the opening of the restaurant, now located along 7th Street, in a former house with a sprawling and inviting outdoor courtyard. Now that it's open, though, readers have quite obviously responded with pleasure – as this Best New Restaurant award demonstrates. Feast opened as a cart in 2021 and then opened its restaurant late last year.

click to enlarge Nicole Vulcan Chris and Emma Leyden love serving Redmond locals and anyone else looking for locally sourced food.

"The food cart was kind of like the base, jump-off point to make sure that the community was going to approach our food the way that we wanted," said Co-owner Chris Leyden, who opened Feast with wife Emma Leyden. "That way we were able to meet a lot of people around, get really in touch with all the farms and really jumpstart what we wanted to do."

click to enlarge Courtesy Feast food Co

A focus on local farms is the heart of Feast's mission – bringing seasonal ingredients that are so local that the farms and purveyors tend to be sourced hyper-locally – mostly from around Redmond.

"We want to focus on the people who live here," Emma Leyden said. "We worked in downtown Bend forever – it's a very different vibe there, very touristy in the summer and then all of a sudden, you focus on your locals. But here, it's just all locals, all the time. It's really cool to have those moments where you're familiar with people and they're familiar with you."

click to enlarge Courtesy Feast food Co Feast offers a seasonal menu with Pork Belly Mac and Cheese, and delicious speciality cocktails.

House-made pastas, pork chop, pork belly and fried mushrooms are some of the most popular items on the menu, the couple said – though with its focus on seasonality, there's always something new to discover.

Feast Food Company

546 NW 7th St., Redmond

541-923-0170

feastfoodco.com

Open Thu & Mon 11am-8pm, Fri-Sat 11am-9pm, Sun 10am-8pm

Second place: Brand 44 North