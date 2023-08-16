With all of the hiking, biking, floating, paddling and concert-going that happens around here, Central Oregonians have plenty of reasons to need a hearty and nutritious meal. When it comes to something hearty that's also vegetarian, there's almost nothing that fits the bill more than a bowl. At Active Culture Cafe, bowls are some of the main attractions, with bowls for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

"We have so many different options for everybody's needs and wants, but for me, personally, I like the Wholesome Bowl," said Aidan Ingebo, assistant manager at Active Culture. "That is going to be rice, beans, a very special sauce, it's got tons of veggies on there — everything you need to take you through your day."

The cafe serves a total of seven savory bowls for lunch and dinner – all vegetarian and fulfilling – as well as two savory breakfast bowls and a host of acai bowls featuring Sambazon Acaí and granola, with a variety of fruits. The menu also includes salads, bagels, smoothies and shakes — all either vegetarian or vegan.

click to enlarge Nicole Vulcan Kitchen manager Guillermo Martinez and assistant manager Aidan Ingebo with the Wholesome Bowl and the Velvet Bowl.

Located on Riverside Boulevard, the cafe's outdoor play area and seating make this a popular spot for people to stretch out and relax – something that goes well with a hearty bowl after a busy day of playing in Central Oregon.

Active Culture Natural Foods Cafe

285 NW Riverside Blvd, Bend

541-241-2926

activeculturecafe.com

Open daily 9am-8pm





Second place, Best Bowl: Café Yumm!

Second place, Best Vegetarian: Toasty