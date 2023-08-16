Rancher Butcher Chef, commonly known as RBC, defines itself as a modern steakhouse and butcher counter. What that means, according to co-owner Renee Gorham, is that the menu is more eclectic than your typical steakhouse.
Gorham and her husband/partner, head chef John Gorham, are also passionate about sustainability, seeking to reinvigorate how the community shops for and prepares beef.
While the RBC menu is chock full of things you would expect from a steakhouse – ribeye, porterhouse, T-bone and New York steaks, for example – there are also plenty of creative plates, salads and sides along with seasonal dishes to enjoy. Veracruz Octopus Cocktail, Spaghetti Western Carbonara and Creamed Cabbage are just a few examples of the variety of dishes offered.
The Gorhams aspire to throw a party every night where everyone is welcome, creating a space for everyone. "We're just all about exceptional hospitality. We love what we do and are so happy to be here in Bend doing it," Gorham says.
RBC
2838 NW Crossing Dr., Bend
541-797-7900
Dining room open daily: 4:30pm-9:30pm
Butcher Shop open Mon-Thu:
3pm–9:30pm, Fri-Sat Noon-9:30pm
