HD Landscape is known to many as the one-stop shop for all outdoor needs. Established in 2007, the local landscaping business has been highly regarded for its customer service, its willingness, punctuality and effectiveness.

The services the business offers are endless. It does seasonal cleanup, including gutter cleanout and leaf and debris removal, as well as winterization and snow removal. It offers every landscape maintenance service you could think of and completes installs of pavers, decks, plants, water features and more.

According to its website, "H.D.," stands for the three qualities that it feels are most important to the brand and to the trade; "heavy duty, high definition, (in the) High Desert." The company prides itself on its willingness to deliver; "whatever it takes, no matter the size." The passionate, local team aims for precision, always making sure its customers are happy with the work.

From pavers to plants, HD Landscaping has people's property covered.

The HD Landscape website features a portfolio, showcasing examples of the work that the company does, including eye-catching, rock water features, detailed landscape installations and yard maintenance. Customers rave about the employees' friendly attitudes and quick service. The team at HD Landscaping loves what they do, and with over 12 years of experience helping Central Oregonians with their outdoor needs, you know you can trust it.

HD Landscape

541-617-2828

hdlandscape3.com/2015

Second place: Land Effects Inc.