Ryan Clark founded Clark's University of Martial Arts a decade ago after about 20 years training in different martial arts. Like other modern martial arts gyms, it focuses on proven disciplines like Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, a form of grappling that emphasizes positioning and leverage to apply chokes, holds and joint manipulation, and Muay Thai, "the art of eight limbs," where combatants trade punches, elbows, kicks and knees. The space also has several programs for kids, including the Little Ninjas, Samurais and Black Belt Clubs.

"In the past few years, we've really focused a lot more on character development, for kids, and providing a place for kids to come and work out, learn something new, learn how to defend themselves, but also just learn some things that we feel aren't really taught anymore and are hard to come by. We call them martial art characteristics. So, learning the idea of discipline and responsibility and enthusiasm, these types of things," Clark said.

Though Muay Thai and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu are foundational for mixed-martial arts training, Clark said his gym isn't geared toward MMA-style cage fighting. Modern martial arts have moved away from the more metaphysical teachings common in traditional martial arts like Tae Kwon Do and Karate, and Clark said the trajectory of his gym has moved more in that direction over the past few years.

"I want you to learn how to defend yourself and know how to do the martial arts, but it's got to be something bigger than that. In the past few years, I kind of have changed the trajectory of the gym into something more, where it's a fulfillment center, it's like learning something, be part of a community. It's not about fighting, it's about you and what you're capable of doing," Clark said. "Those things are undertones in martial arts, for sure. But I think at our place, I kind of push that more at the forefront."

