Best of Central Oregon 2023

"Nothing says you care more than leaving a place better than you found it."

— Deb Haaland, the first Indigenous U.S. Secretary of the Interior, in a conversation about national parks

If anyone lives by the slogan of "leaving a place better than they found it," it would be the people highlighted inside this issue. This year's Best of Central Oregon issue, featuring a national parks theme, showcases readers' favorites in everything from food and drink to the best places to work or get your teeth cleaned.

Read on to learn a little about some of the many places and people who make Central Oregon a great place to live, work and play!

Some things to know:

Readers drive the process!

The Best of Central Oregon — the original, biggest and most popular readers' poll in Central Oregon — is driven by the people who live here. This year, we had more voters than ever, with thousands of people entering their favorites in over 200 categories. Readers nominate their favorites, and then we count the votes and determine who readers supported the most. We don't choose the candidates; you do! That way, if you see a business with a "Best Of" sticker or plaque, you know it's truly something that's loved by the community.

Party? Smokey the Bear says no party this year. Unfortunately, as of August 16, heavy smoke has rolled into our beautiful city, making the air unhealthy to breathe. Due to that we've made the tough call to cancel our party scheduled for Wed., Aug. 16. If you're a winner and you were invited, please drop by our office anytime Mon-Fri 9-5 to grab your "Best Of" certificates and other winner materials... and pray for rain... with no lightning!

