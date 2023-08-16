click to enlarge Source

With close to 40 years in business, Moonfire and Sun Nursery has certainly stood the test of time. The nursery is open year-round and has an extensive selection and variety of both indoor and outdoor plants, including a wide range of natives that keep customers keep coming back.

In the summer months, the nursery sells edibles, landscape shrubs and matured trees, oftentimes grown to over 15 feet. Carrie Leahy, the manager of Moonfire and Sun, said that in the colder months, the nursery more than quadruples its houseplant supply, holding most of them in its vast greenhouse.

The nursery holds fall and winter events such as pumpkin carving, wreath making and terrarium building in the greenhouse, which Leahy considers the perfect oasis for relieving the winter blues.

click to enlarge Julianna LaFollette These smiling faces are ready to fulfill your botanical needs at Moonfire and Sun.

The predominantly female-operated business attributes its success to its staff, their knowledge and the plant quality.

click to enlarge Courtesy Moon Fire and Sun Plants, plants and more plants!

"I've been extremely fortunate in bringing in like-minded people and we all really gel," said Leahy. The team works hard every day to ensure that plants are healthy and beautiful.

The nursery staff loves adding new and exciting plants to its selection, giving customers another reason to keep returning. "We are constantly making sure that we've experienced how a plant is going to hold up," said Leahy. "So when we tell you it's gonna be good in your yard, we are confident in that."

Moonfire and Sun Garden Center

61944 SE 27th St., Bend

541-318-6155

Open daily 9am-5pm

moonfireandsun.com

Second place: Eastside Gardens