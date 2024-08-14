click to enlarge Connley Sewalls

Staff Picks are chosen by our staff! Even though this issue plays up the Greek theme, this is not Athens (the birthplace of democracy) and no one voted in these categories. Our team of titans just chose them, to be cheeky. That is all.

By Julianna LaFollette





With a dispensary in close proximity to nearly every neighborhood of Bend, I would consider the city to be quite the stoner's dream. While, technically, it's illegal to smoke in public places, there are a number of great spots to chill and take in the views, once baked. An obvious option, Drake Park, provides great people watching, a view of the river and a short voyage to Pizza Mondo to fulfill those munchies. A more secluded spot is Juniper Park in east Bend, where you can find a shaded spot in the grass, along the trail, to relax and read.

If you want the best of both worlds, head over near Miller's Landing. A great place to hang out, you can pop a squat in the grass or walk along the Deschutes River Trail toward Bend's Whitewater Park for some entertainment. Watch as surfers ride the man-made waves year-round or enjoy some gnarly wipeouts from the tubers in the summer. Happy smoking, and remember, don't drive high.



