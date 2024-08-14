click to enlarge Savannah Mendoza

D&D Bar & Grill, one of Bend's oldest and most notorious bars, is celebrated for its homey neighborhood tavern atmosphere, stiff drinks and as a popular destination for the Friday and Saturday night bar-hopping crowd.

A familiar face to regulars is Buck Bales, one of Bend's beloved bartenders who continues to pour memories and drinks. Known for his warm demeanor and expert mixology, Bales has won the hearts of many, being voted in our poll for Best Bartender for several years.

Buck Bales could be known as "Mr. D+D," serving the downtown Bend community.

"I feel honored that people voted for me for Best Bartender again," says Bale. "I appreciate everybody liking what I do for them behind the bar. I feel fortunate that people think of me when they make this decision to vote."

Bale has been bartending at D&D since 2010. He took a brief break during COVID to pursue other ventures, but he returned to D&D a year or two later, to a place that feels like home to him.

His favorite aspect of bartending at D&D is the people: the customers, the regulars and the amazing owners. Bartending has provided a community that Bale is extremely grateful for.

Best Bartender Buck Bales feels right at home pouring drinks at the D&D.

"I've been bartending around town for 27 years, and it's introduced me to so many amazing people," Bale explains. "I play music with great friends I've met along the way from bartending. I met my wife through bartending, we worked together and bartended together and now we've been married for 19 years. It's been a pretty amazing job that I was going to take part-time originally, but it's turned into an amazing part of my life."

Bales isn't just a bartender; he's a friend to everyone who walks through the bar. His presence and experience have continued to make D&D a staple in the downtown community.

Second Place: Johnny Semar - Timbers

